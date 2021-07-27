Sanchez: What America needs to go back to school for

We are packed full of people who never attained a comfort level critically thinking about race; the ability to be introspective, to assess where and how our views are formed, to seek empathy through a curiosity about others, rather than fear.

Many missed or were never offered these lessons. And then life piled on.

Our current state of disillusionment is also an indictment of every failed multi-cultural, diversity, equity and inclusion program of the past several decades. There’s a lot of blame to go around.

Far too many within corporate America were and continue to be ill-conceived, set-up-to-fail, and for window-dressing alone. In fact, it’s accelerated in recent years. A person can order up a DEI (diversity/equity/inclusion) certificate online and hang it on their wall without much training at all.

Possessing the skills necessary to guide in-depth conversations around difficult topics, particularly in an emotionally charged environment, takes training and study.

Unfortunately, what’s being labeled a “national reckoning” with race is really still the denial phase. We’re in the preaching to the choir phase. Liberals like to live there, as do conservatives.