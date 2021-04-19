Sanchez: Want to reform policing? Start by making them good listeners

“De-escalation,” whether the officer is adept at it or not, is often the deciding factor. This is a key policing term being thrown at the public during the trial of former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin, charged in the death of Floyd.

De-escalation makes all the difference in policing. It represents the crucial minutes, sometimes seconds, that determine whether a police officer and citizen interact in a way that ends without incident — with a citation or a warning, maybe even a non-violent arrest. But nothing dramatic, nothing that scars community-police relations or worse, ends a life.

In these crucial moments, what is said and done, how the officer interprets the situation as well as whether they have the skills to calm it before the stakes rise can prevent a fatal, avoidable crescendo.

Virtually every well-known death at the hands of police, either by gun or force, saw an officer ignore, mishandle or vulgarly abuse the opportunity to make different choices, as was the case with Chauvin.

And yet, most states do not mandate de-escalation training. It’s often the chiefs of police or sheriffs who decide whether it’s valued, if the skills are worth cultivating and reinforcing among officers.