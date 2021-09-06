Sanchez: Unheeded warnings; Afghan lives lost to visa gaffes

One thing should be clear about our 20 years in Afghanistan and any war — in-country help is critical.

Locals become interpreters and guides, people who forge connections for our military and literally aid us during any number of dangerous scenarios. No military accomplishes its mission without them.

Getting those people to safety, who in Afghanistan have now been branded as traitors by the Taliban and other extremists, was always going to be part of our withdrawal from the country.

And yet we are witnessing scenes of death and despair unfolding at the airport in Kabul. How did this happen?

The warning signs were there in the reams of inspector general reports that for years chronicled every aspect of our military and other efforts in Afghanistan.

But the report’s clear warnings about problems with the Afghan special immigrant visa, which were initially intended to take around nine months to acquire, were obviously heeded too late.

Such visas are the route to migrant papers, which so many Afghans now hold without a flight out, or are still desperately trying to obtain.