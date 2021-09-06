Sanchez: Unheeded warnings; Afghan lives lost to visa gaffes

One thing should be clear about our 20 years in Afghanistan and any war — in-country help is critical.
Locals become interpreters and guides, people who forge connections for our military and literally aid us during any number of dangerous scenarios. No military accomplishes its mission without them.
Getting those people to safety, who in Afghanistan have now been branded as traitors by the Taliban and other extremists, was always going to be part of our withdrawal from the country.
And yet we are witnessing scenes of death and despair unfolding at the airport in Kabul. How did this happen?
The warning signs were there in the reams of inspector general reports that for years chronicled every aspect of our military and other efforts in Afghanistan.
But the report’s clear warnings about problems with the Afghan special immigrant visa, which were initially intended to take around nine months to acquire, were obviously heeded too late.
Such visas are the route to migrant papers, which so many Afghans now hold without a flight out, or are still desperately trying to obtain.
And yet, a senior position, intended to be the person in charge of ensuring that qualified Afghans received the visas, that post was left vacant, for years, according to a report from July 2020.
For more than five years, quarterly reporting to Congress on how swiftly the Afghan special visas were being issued was flawed. The reason, the State Department and Homeland Security were calculating progress on the visas differently.
You read that right. They were comparing apples to oranges.
We know all of these things because of SIGAR. Congress created the Special Inspector General for Afghan Reconstruction, or SIGAR, as an independent and objective oversight to conduct audits and investigations to try and counter fraud, corruption and correctable problems, including those that could cost lives.
Audits show that problems with the program span both Democrat and Republican administrations, although former President Donald Trump’s nativist attitudes about asylum and refugee programs in general and his halting of interviews for a time in Kabul did slow the number of visas being granted.
SIGAR has issued 427 audits, 191 special project reports, 52 quarterly reports saving U.S. taxpayers $3.84 billion.
But few outside already involved channels read these reports. And too often, no one with authority acted swiftly enough to their highly specific, highly detailed criticisms.
If they had, the world might not be watching helplessly as an explosion went off at the airport gates, killing and maiming U.S. service members and desperate Afghans.
My friends, former reporters who covered the war in Afghanistan, wouldn’t be frantically working to acquire special visas for the Afghans who helped them with interpreting, mortified that their stateside efforts may have come too late.
And Secretary of State Antony Blinken wouldn’t have stood behind a White House podium mere hours before the attack at the airport on Thursday, the work of ISIS-K, promising this to our Afghan allies: “They will not be forgotten.”
The pronouncement now sounds like an epitaph.
In total, the SIGAR produced 52 quarterly reports and 11 lessons learned accountings, with the latest summary released in August. Some of the portions that are glaringly relevant now deal with earlier accountings of the Afghan Special Immigrant Visas, or SIVs.
A senior coordinating official, a role that was expected to oversee and direct the Afghan visa program, was left vacant. “As a result, State’s management of resources and strategic planning for the Afghan SIV program were decentralized and lacked the focus needed to continuously evaluate the program and seek improvements,” according to a report to the United States Congress dated July 30, 2020.
A related problem was also described in the same report. None of 23 quarterly reports on the Afghan visa program that were produced between April 2014 and October 2019, had been properly prepared.
Congress intended for quarterly reports, to track progress, presumably to ensure that people were being moved through the system, that they could get approval, be granted a visa and leave Afghanistan before the U.S. withdrawal, an action that other reporting long predicted would allow the Taliban to retake control.
“State OIG found that the method for collecting, verifying, and reporting on applicant wait times was inconsistent and potentially flawed,” the report said.
The flaws are described later: “State OIG found that the State Department and the Department of Homeland Security were using differing methodologies to perform their calculations.”
It should be a basic act of humanity that if someone saves your life you do all that you can to save theirs’ if the tables turn.
That’s happened in Afghanistan as we long knew it would. And yet, as a nation, as a government, we dawdled.
We’ve left too many of these men, women, and their families behind with the Taliban closing in.
