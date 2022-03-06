Sanchez: Ukraine should shock us out of our immigration coma

“Immigration and refugee policy is an important part of our past and fundamental to our national interest.”

The quote is from the late former President Ronald Reagan. It’s among several statements, featured as scrolling narratives to the virtues of migrants, appearing on the website of the Refugee Council USA.

The Council is an advocacy group aligned with the interests of people like the Ukrainians who are desperately fleeing their homeland, nearing 500,000 at this writing. The United Nations predicts that 5 million may eventually leave.

Many of those desperate Ukrainians are probably wondering if they will ever be able to return and what will become of those who stayed behind, valiantly attempting to prevent Russian President Vladimir Putin from claiming their nation for himself.

This humanitarian crisis needs to finally shake the U.S. out of the political coma we’ve been existing in for far too long. Clearly, many in the U.S. are mortified watching the invasion of Ukraine from afar. But we need to do much more than the good gesture of switching up social media tags with the Ukrainian colors of blue and yellow.

We need to stop bickering along partisan lines and commit to rebuilding our refugee resettlement systems, aligning our immigration policies and laws more realistically with current global conditions.

The last president, the disgraced liar Donald J. Trump, tried to dismantle those processes. He slashed the number of people who would be allowed into the country under asylum and refugee status, making a mockery of our historic stand to be a nation of immigrants. It’s hardly shocking that Trump also cozied up to Putin.

Belittling immigrants as the bane of all that is good in America has long been a tool of politics. But the level of disregard for all immigrants, not just those without legal status, reached grotesque proportions under Trump.

Some blueprints for a way forward can be seen in Reagan’s legacy. Reagan had to be forced to expand his empathy for migrants past Cold War strategies. His initial stand regarding refugees – seeing asylum law as a part of foreign policy and an aid to his anti-Communist agenda – was greatly protested, and the courts eventually intervened.

It’s never fair to speak for the deceased, but it’s worth wondering how Reagan would view the news today. Updates are eerily reminiscent of his era, of Cold War and nuclear fears.

Reagan famously tagged the former Soviet Union “the evil empire.”

To Reagan, refugees meant people fleeing Communism. He wasn’t willing to grant admittance to those escaping the violence of Central America, the civil wars that the U.S. had played a role in by providing arms and training, siding with government forces. Reagan insisted El Salvadorians and Guatemalans were merely trying to leave poverty and weren’t worthy of asylum.

Complicity is a tough pill for politicians to swallow.

We still see some of that limited viewpoint today, with politicians failing to understand that climate change has been a part of why Central Americans migrate, or that drug wars can cause people to flee, fearful for their lives.

By the end of Reagan’s presidency, the need to shift away from Cold War understandings of refugees and asylum seekers was increasingly apparent, even to Republicans.

It was right after Reagan’s administration that a program in the news today was created: Temporary Protected Status (TPS). His successor, George H.W. Bush, signed it into law in 1990, which followed Reagan’s signage of an amnesty in 1986. TPS initially aided Salvadorians.

TPS is a designation for immigrants from turbulent countries. It staves off deportation if sending them home would indeed put their lives at risk. President Joe Biden has been under pressure to extend it and similar measures for students, to accommodate an estimated 30,000 Ukrainians in the U.S.

Biden needs to authorize this protection. It should be an easy decision given the massive amount of goodwill being offered to Ukraine.

Reagan, thankfully perhaps, was dead before he had to see the utter recklessness that swept the nation and then the White House when the GOP cranked up the political machinery to stand behind the nativist nonsense uttered by Trump.

Reagan understood that the virtues of the nation needed to be acted upon, set into law and policy, rather than be bloviated about from podiums. He was not, as no president is, perfect, especially with regard to Latin America.

But in matters of immigration, especially refugees, the administration eventually shifted.

As the nation continues to wonder what we can do for the Ukrainians, one answer is to prepare our immigration law and systems to be able to nimbly react to global conditions, especially humanitarian crises.

The horrors unfolding in Ukraine demand that we do.

Readers can reach Mary Sanchez at msanchezcolumn@gmail.com.

