Sanchez: U.S. lawsuits against China point to greater divides ahead

It’s also important to be cognizant of this fact: Pandemics expose vulnerabilities, and preexisting fragilities. And no amount of stone throwing will hide any cracks in a country’s armor. The Trump administration would like to cast a pointed finger of blame toward China, but it can’t do so if the goal is merely to muddle the administration’s own missteps.

The U.S. is suffering now, our citizens are dying in horrendous numbers, not simply due to the virus, but also because of what it’s exacerbating—namely our weaknesses in healthcare systems and supply chains. And yes, some of this is because of our heavy reliance on China. Our dependence on other countries’ products and manpower has revealed a serious flaw in the U.S.’s approach to manufacturing and national security. This isn’t the first pandemic to come as a result of overseas commerce, and it certainly won’t be the last—but it does beg the question: Will we ever be able to definitively say we’re doing all we can to keep citizens safe, if we outsource many of the medical and pharmaceutical products they depend on to other countries?