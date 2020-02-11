Sanchez: Trump is not who you think he is

And now that Trump has been acquitted of the impeachment charges in a howlingly corrupt trial by the Republican majority in the Senate, he's doubling down on turpitude.

That he would start crowing a toxic mix of braggadocio and grievance was to be expected. Ditto that he would castigate and threaten any who dared cross his shadow. But he now mocks the faith and values of his opponents, while elevating the most notorious political hypocrites.

The president repeatedly attacked Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah after the latter explained that his faith compelled him to place his conscience over his party loyalty and vote to convict Trump of abuse of power.

Trump used the occasion of the bipartisan National Prayer Breakfast not to "unite individuals of different nationalities, religions and political perspectives through the power of prayer," as the event purports to do, but to condemn his supposed persecutors. In a slap to Romney, Trump said, "I don't like people who use their faith as justification for doing what they know is wrong."

Trump took that route, knowing that many among his evangelical supporters already view Romney's Mormon faith as a false religion.

But just pause and ponder that conceit: What they know is wrong!