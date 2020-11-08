Sanchez: Trump held a mirror up to America. Don’t look away now

The cleanup after this election must be massive, detailed and reach into every disparate nook and cranny of America.
This would have been true no matter what the outcome. Extricating Trump from the White House won’t change a thing about what put him there in the first place.
Trump maneuvered within the electorate by plying what Americans fear. He spun tales about scary immigrants swarming the U.S.-Mexico border, stoked disdain and hostility toward the press, pitted those who merely want Black lives valued against law enforcement, stirred tensions with global competitors and allies and cunningly poured salt into real wounds, aggravating the truth that many Americans have a shaky foothold at best in the middle class.
None of it would have worked to build a base if people were informed on a range of issues, thinking clearly, felt more stable in their own lives and remained cognizant of facts.
And that was pre-pandemic and the economic implosion it brought for many families.
Yet in the 2020 campaign, he doubled down on his early themes because he instinctively understood that they resonate.
Trump did not create our fractures. He played into them.
And Biden doesn’t have the rhetorical chops to be a uniter on the scale that the nation needs. Too many people won’t allow running mate Kamala Harris to even try. Recall the last bi-racial person who made an attempt at fomenting a sense of collective goodwill — former President Barack Obama.
Politicians aren’t best suited for this task anyway.
What works in building community; is community. One informed and empathetic conversation at a time. People who don’t tend to see themselves as leaders must step up.
It might be your neighbor. A member of the clergy. A teacher. A coach. A co-worker. Your own child.
People tend to learn from experiences; their own and when they are exposed in meaningful ways to another person’s. Too many people simply never interact on significant scales with people who aren’t like them.
You will not find these skilled conversationalists among the most prolific posters of your Facebook feed. They’re inherently not spotlight seekers. They tend to observe before speaking. They know, either intuitively or by training that it’s foolish to preach facts when someone else is speaking from emotion.
And America is emotional right now.
Listen to an afternoon of talk radio. It’s like an infusion of adrenaline-soaked anxiety. People who feel in control of their own future can’t listen to this form of chatter and take it seriously. And yet, large numbers of people gobble up what is said. It’s feeding something.
How that dynamic changes, without falling into the Hillary Clinton error of dismissing people as “deplorables” or ridiculous uses of the term “socialism” is the challenge.
They’re listening for a reason. They’re believing for a reason. It may not be one that is based in fact, which must be pointed out. “Agreeing to disagree,” too often, suffices instead of landing firmly on what is true and what isn’t.
It won’t be easy to reorder America into a more cohesive society made of deeply held differences but infused with a collective sense of purpose. Not everyone will shift; outliers will always be among us. But they need to be far fewer.
Ultimately, the general public, enough Americans coming from every demographic, will need to knit themselves together into a civically unified force. We have to find some commonalities, ones that are strong enough to outweigh how we differ.
There’s work to do, America. We’re up to it.
Readers can reach Mary Sanchez at msanchezcolumn@gmail.com and follow her on Twitter @msanchezcolumn.
