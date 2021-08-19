Sanchez: Time is now to vaccinate the world

And doing it as quickly and efficiently as possible.

President Joe Biden has been put on the clock. Public health experts, scientists, university leaders and others recently set a 30-day deadline, pressing Biden to recommit to worldwide efforts on vaccine production and inoculation.

In a letter to the White House, the 175 signers said, “Announcing within the next 30 days an ambitious global vaccine manufacturing program is the only way to control this pandemic, protect the precious gains made to date, and build vaccine infrastructure for the future.”

The term “wartime footing” was used to all but order Biden to commit to vaccinating 4 billion people around the world by the end of 2021.

The directive took on heightened significance within days, as new reports show that the vaccines currently available are not giving enough protection for the immunocompromised. And the vaccine’s ability to protect against the delta variant over extended periods of time is also increasingly under question.

Booster shots are likely on the horizon. Britain, France, Germany and Israel are among nations that have already authorized boosters.