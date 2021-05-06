Sanchez: The NRA’s misfires won’t shake its hold on America

America is completely overwhelmed with preventable deaths, serious injuries and trauma caused by firearms. And yet, Americans are also set to continue buying firearms at astounding rates.

Gun sales increased when the pandemic began. Gun sales also went up in correlation with the unrest that surrounded some of the Black Lives Matter protests last year.

When people are fearful, they arm themselves. They also become less prone to think rationally.

About 40% of the nation either owns firearms or lives with someone who does. That equates to about 390 million guns, the highest per capita rate in the world.

Plenty of evidence exists that proves arming ourselves does not keep us safer. Rather, it achieves the opposite. The presence of more guns makes crimes more violent. Women are more likely to be killed when a gun is present in domestic violence attacks, and people who have access to firearms at home are nearly twice as likely to be murdered as people who do not.

And yet, the majority of gun owners say they keep a gun in their home or in their car or seek a concealed carry permit primarily as a means of protection, according to Pew Research Center.