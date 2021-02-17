Sanchez: The escape hatch Republicans don’t seem to see

If only they could see it.

If only Republicans could catch a glimpse of the pathway toward party cohesion offered up, outlined and thoroughly vetted in breathtaking detail by Democrats during the second impeachment trial of Donald Trump.

But they don’t seem ready to embrace it. I am assuming, I think like much of America, that an acquittal is inevitable. And I don’t think it’s because this route to save their own party was outlined from outside their ranks by Democrats that Republicans refuse to take it.

The outcome of the impeachment trial of Trump was long cast in stone. It has nothing to do with guilt or innocence on the charge of “inciting violence against the government of the United States.” It is, despite arguments to the contrary, not about whether it was constitutionally permissible to attempt to impeach a former president.

The former president abused the power of the office repeatedly, systematically for much of his administration; perhaps most gallingly in his desire to remain in office despite losing the election.

But the 17 Senate Republicans who would have to vote alongside Democrats to reach two-thirds majority to convict is too far a reach. Not enough of them will break ranks.