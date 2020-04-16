Sanchez: The disproportionate death toll of COVID-19 is an indictment

Because if we're honest, the plights of both demographics are very, very similar. Both are in precarious predicaments, susceptible to the coronavirus.

And their situations are largely not of their own making.

The same comparison could be made about Indian country. There, the pleas of the Navajo, the Zia and the San Felipe Pueblos and Alaskan native villages are rising. They fear being decimated by the coronavirus.

And in Latino neighborhoods, those "close knit" families that society generally lauds for their self-sufficiency, some of them are watching loved ones die at home, surrounded by relatives as caregivers who now also might be infected.

To many, the emerging picture of racial disparities in the pandemic will come as no surprise.

To others, the narrative will be another example of "making everything about race."

Let's start with what's easier to convey. If someone is living in a nursing home, they quite likely have a weakened immune system, brought on by ailments they've suffered and the ravages of age on the mind and body. Frail and fragile, people living in the communal, dorm-like settings of assisted living centers are among those most vulnerable to the pandemic. No one argues that fact.