Sanchez: The disproportionate death toll of COVID-19 is an indictment

We are all in this together.
This sentiment, in one form or another, has been expressed countless times since the COVID-19 pandemic began. It seems to be true. Indeed, we should want it to be true. But growing evidence suggests that it's not.
Judging from data gathered in various coronavirus hotspots in the U.S., the scale of death is disproportionately sweeping through certain demographic groups, a point that should be unsettling to all.
Here are two snapshots of the crisis, showing huge discrepancies in COVID-19 rates of death by race and ethnicity:
In Chicago, African Americans are 72 percent of the dead yet merely one-third of the population.
New York City's NYC Department of Health and Mental Hygiene published figures on the age-adjusted rate of lab-confirmed COVID-19 deaths per 100,000. Latinos had 22.8 deaths; African Americans had 19.8; whites had 10.2; Asians had 8.4.
These are early reports. Most states aren't gathering COVID-19 infection and death rates by race and ethnicity, much less adjusting for age, which gives a better view of disparities between racial groups. This creates a problem of don't ask, won't know.
If only black America could elicit the empathy so readily offered to elderly white women, those poor souls who are trapped in nursing homes while the terror of the coronavirus circles.
Because if we're honest, the plights of both demographics are very, very similar. Both are in precarious predicaments, susceptible to the coronavirus.
And their situations are largely not of their own making.
The same comparison could be made about Indian country. There, the pleas of the Navajo, the Zia and the San Felipe Pueblos and Alaskan native villages are rising. They fear being decimated by the coronavirus.
And in Latino neighborhoods, those "close knit" families that society generally lauds for their self-sufficiency, some of them are watching loved ones die at home, surrounded by relatives as caregivers who now also might be infected.
To many, the emerging picture of racial disparities in the pandemic will come as no surprise.
To others, the narrative will be another example of "making everything about race."
Let's start with what's easier to convey. If someone is living in a nursing home, they quite likely have a weakened immune system, brought on by ailments they've suffered and the ravages of age on the mind and body. Frail and fragile, people living in the communal, dorm-like settings of assisted living centers are among those most vulnerable to the pandemic. No one argues that fact.
Yet it is hard for some to recognize that social conditions can expose people to health risks others can avoid. Poverty affects diet and access to health care, and it exposes people to environmental toxins and stress. In extreme cases, even basic hygiene becomes difficult to maintain. The peculiarities of the coronavirus causing the pandemic add a further set of vulnerabilities to the poor.
In absolute numbers, white people comprise 43% of America's poor, a far greater share than any other racial group. However, people of color are disproportionately likely to be poor. And so they are suffering disproportionately from COVID-19.
The pandemic is holding up an unflattering mirror to our society and our health care system. It forces us to confront systemic inequalities that were always apparent, if we had only bothered to look.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the infectious disease expert and voice of science at so many recent White House briefings, explained it this way. The situation is not that African Americans and other people of color are more likely to become infected, Fauci stresses. It's that they are more likely to die. Underlying health issues, obesity, diabetes, hypertension and heart disease are at play. And those conditions, disproportionate among people of color, aren't generated in the moment. They are built over lifetimes and generations.
There will be a day when this storm has passed. When we've buried the dead, comforted the grieving and begun to rebuild. The academics, the social scientists, the data gatherers will set to work.
And with the information they bring to light will come some choices. We can continue preserving the wealth and status of some Americans at the expense and mortal peril of others. Or we can accept and act on the understanding that justice requires equal access to health care and other social goods.
We can move far beyond being simply grateful that we were spared. We can work to build a more equitable nation, one in which we truly are all in it together.
Readers can reach Mary Sanchez at msanchezcolumn@gmail.com and follow her on Twitter @msanchezcolumn.
