Sanchez: The avoidable COVID death of a Missouri farmer

Julius Bennett Glaze, “J.B.” to the community, lived the kind of life that embodied refrains like “salt of the earth.”

He was of the land; a farmer and a horse trader by profession, a husband and father by devotion.

His daughter, Jana Curry, is my sorority sister.

She’s a “roper,” a cowgirl who is adept and comfortable with horses primarily because of everything that her beloved father, who she refers to as “Daddy,” taught her about life.

It’s an insult that the last few days of her daddy’s 80-year life will be the primary focus here. But it’s necessary, even before the family has held the funeral.

The Glaze family wants the details of his death told. America needs to hear the story of his, and so many similar, avoidable deaths.

As a nation, we are at a fork-in-the-road. The coronavirus pandemic is rallying back with the spread of the Delta variant and cases are rising rapidly. Do we buckle down in the spirit of public health and cooperate as mask mandates are reinstated? Or do we pretend that this will pass, forgo the vaccine if we’ve avoided it to this point, and hope that COVID doesn’t kill a loved one?