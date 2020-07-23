Sanchez: The Army already knew about its sexual assault problem

Guillen’s body, or rather what remained of her butchered and burned body, were found in late June. By July, a fellow soldier shot and killed himself as civilian police closed in. Officials believe he killed Guillen by pummeling her head with a hammer, and then spent days trying to get rid of her corpse, helped by his girlfriend, who is the only one who might actually pay a price through criminal courts.

Now, investigations are being ordered. The latest is a non-military, consultant-driven deep dive into the culture amid the command staff at Fort Hood. It’s an attempt to understand why a soldier like Guillen might have feared being retaliated against for speaking up, more than she feared whatever may have been occurring.

Guillen’s family deserves whatever peace more information via a formalized study can provide. President Trump will meet with them ahead of a march in Washington in Guillen’s honor on July 30.

But Army officials shouldn’t need to be informed beyond the missteps that might have occurred particular to the case.