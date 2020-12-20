Sanchez: Sports teams and their fans are the least of Native American's concerns

It’s stunning and also telling that never in the 171-year history of the Department of the Interior has a native person been tapped to lead it. The Interior department has the most influence over indigenous people’s lives, managing the federal government’s relationship and agreements with tribes, in addition to overseeing 500 million acres of public lands.

Haaland has spoken about the challenges; addressing climate change while continuing to shift from fossil fuels to less environmentally destructive means. And to do so without decimating jobs.

The reestablishment of Bears Ears National Monument, which the Trump administration cut by 85%, will take shape under this new respect for land and all the issues involved in its management. Bears Ears initially spanned 1.35 million acres in the Southwest and includes sacred tribal spaces.

Yet when some reference the desecration and theft of tribal land and custom, they do so in the context of the past, like it isn’t happening today. That’s certainly one way to justify ridiculing a culture; feign they’re not alive to protest.

Another ghoulish present concern is the disappearance of native women and girls from tribal communities. Haaland has been a voice on this. As her nomination was announced, one of the first major reports was released.