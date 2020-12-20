Sanchez: Sports teams and their fans are the least of Native American's concerns

It’s a small ask not to name a major athletic organization after a racial slur.
Yet Washington’s football team struggled with the request for decades. Money, specifically the threat of losing it, was the final stray in ending the offensive team name of “redskin.”
And now, Cleveland’s major league baseball team announced an upcoming rebranding in this bizarre world that fails to see native people today as worthy of common courtesy.
Retiring the name “Indians” from Cleveland’s MLB organization is the logical follow-up to last year’s decision by team ownership to discontinue use of Chief Wahoo.
All of this set off a chain reaction of reporting including in my hometown where the football team, The Kansas City Chiefs, is among the last few professional sports organizations with a connection to indigenous name and symbolism. The Atlanta Braves of the MLB and the Chicago Blackhawks of the NHL are the other two.
If you believe these headlines are the top concerns, you probably are not a Native American or listening to people who are.
Sure, the headlines in Indian country noted Cleveland’s decision. But there’s also far more attention going to land rights, community health and political positioning.
Especially to the biggest news of all. Rep. Deb Haaland of New Mexico is the Interior nominee of president-elect Joe Biden. She’s Pueblo of Laguna . If confirmed, she will be the first indigenous person to serve a cabinet post.
It’s stunning and also telling that never in the 171-year history of the Department of the Interior has a native person been tapped to lead it. The Interior department has the most influence over indigenous people’s lives, managing the federal government’s relationship and agreements with tribes, in addition to overseeing 500 million acres of public lands.
Haaland has spoken about the challenges; addressing climate change while continuing to shift from fossil fuels to less environmentally destructive means. And to do so without decimating jobs.
The reestablishment of Bears Ears National Monument, which the Trump administration cut by 85%, will take shape under this new respect for land and all the issues involved in its management. Bears Ears initially spanned 1.35 million acres in the Southwest and includes sacred tribal spaces.
Yet when some reference the desecration and theft of tribal land and custom, they do so in the context of the past, like it isn’t happening today. That’s certainly one way to justify ridiculing a culture; feign they’re not alive to protest.
Another ghoulish present concern is the disappearance of native women and girls from tribal communities. Haaland has been a voice on this. As her nomination was announced, one of the first major reports was released.
The Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Task Force issued its final report to the Minnesota legislature, focusing on the fact that while indigenous people make up just 1% of the state’s population, 9% of all murdered girls and women from 2010-2019 were American Indian.”
Several root causes were pinpointed; “historical trauma and colonization, racism, and sexual objectification of Indigenous women and girls.”
Sports fans should take some time with these truths. Especially if they’re the type of sports fan recoiling team name changes, seeing it a politically correct step too far.
A fan who thinks it’s appropriate to wear a feathered headdress to the game (the Chiefs finally banned such fake regalia this year at Arrowhead stadium) is not directly responsible for the plight of these indigenous women, by any stretch. Yet whether they realize it or not, such fans contribute to the attitude that indigenous are expendable.
And that’s part of a historical pattern of not seeing native people as a part of modern society, which dismisses their current issues; like susceptibility to COVID-19 because of inadequate healthcare systems.
Haaland, in a recent interview with the Washington Post, noted that initial COVID relief packages weren’t going to include specific help for native people. Eventually, she said, $8 billion was included in the CARES Act for tribes. But legislators had to be convinced.
It’s disheartening that most mainstream news about native people covers efforts to convince white people and the organizations they control to stop being offensive. That’s usually followed by an overwhelming need to be thanked when they belatedly do what’s right.
More than 500 years after initial colonization tried to slaughter, trick and decimate the first people, Indian country continues to resist. And recent headlines show they’re gaining ground in substantial ways that can benefit many.
It’s a turn that all Americans ought to cheer.
Readers can reach Mary Sanchez at msanchezcolumn@gmail.com and follow her on Twitter @msanchezcolumn.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!