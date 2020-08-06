Sanchez: Some children may never escape the harm of COVID-19

Even if a child never contracts COVID-19, is never hospitalized, never suffers a high fever or never breathes only with the help of a ventilator, the virus could still control the course of their life.
How? By the economic impact on that child’s family and their living conditions. Still developing minds and bodies need enough food to eat and the safety of stable housing. If those basic needs aren’t met, the consequences may be dire and irreversible.
Yes, it’s a whopper of an assessment.
But the pandemic is affecting lower income people’s ability to feed and shelter their children. It’s causing evictions and increased stress that could well play out in the health and social functioning of those children years from now.
This is a harsh reality of science and socioeconomic outcomes.
The data for these conclusions is being compiled week-by-week by the U.S. Census Bureau. Until recently, few seemed to be paying much attention.
But a group of researchers with the nonprofit, nonpartisan Council on Contemporary Families have begun doing so.
What they are finding ought to be triggering alarm bells for Congress and children’s advocates.
“Nothing is more basic to human well-being than food and housing,” said Kristi Williams, a professor in the Department of Sociology at Ohio State University.
The Household Pulse Survey is a weekly accounting of a wide range of topics; education, employment, food sufficiency and health scores on topics like anxiety, depression and confidence that the mortgage or rent payment will be made.
The Census is surveying in all 50 states, plus Washington D.C. and within the 15 largest metropolitan areas.
From a researcher’s viewpoint, the data is solid, said Williams, who prepared the fact sheets for the Council.
From their first report: “In the first week of July, almost 15% of American households with children reported not having enough to eat over the past 7 days, compared to just 9% of households without children. This represents a substantial increase since the pandemic: 35% of these households reported they did have sufficient food prior to March 13, 2020.”
In terms of housing, approximately 26% of households living with children in rental units reported a late or deferred payment in June.
Without relief, like the CARES Act, those impacts will only multiply.
How families are faring is not simply a matter of not being able to catch up economically. There are less easily illustrated impacts like the the result of adversity, trauma and stress so great that it’s considered “toxic.”
Children’s cognitive abilities, their reasoning skills, and ability to self-regulate their emotions can be affected.
A lack of sufficient and nutritional food is also tied to higher risks of depression, suicide ideation, behavior problems and poor health, even 10 years later, according to the Council.
The longer that we allow poor families to struggle today, the more the nation’s future is at risk, that’s the economic argument. The two are inextricably linked. These are future American workers and taxpayers.
Ever wonder why some people tend to be their own worse enemies? Dig a bit, and you might find that later problems are rooted to early events, the very sort of difficulties being exacerbated by the pandemic.
People know this almost inherently. It’s partly why so much social messaging goes to the virtues of stable families.
Where we tend to go astray is in attributing cause and effect. Suddenly, it’s not the lack of financial resources or education and training that is the baseline problem, but rather the fact that a parent is single or Black or Latino that gets wrapped up in misapplied reasoning.
Admittedly, these researchers are taking the long view during a period when much of the nation is frantically trying to adapt day-by-day to the new challenges COVID-19 is bringing.
Politicians need to put a full stop on corporations that are gobbling up COVID-19 funding meant to aid workers and their families.
Someday, the tallies of the dead —152,000 at this writing — will have stopped rising. The stock market and job losses — the worst quarter since post WWII — will stabilize.
But this damage to human beings may already be complete by then. A person’s childhood can’t be replayed.
North Americans tend to frame challenges in all types of can-do language. We love a good slogan to human grit; adages like “what doesn’t kill you, makes you stronger,” and “when the going gets tough, the tough get going.”
The messaging is meant to be aspirational, and in many ways it can be.
But these platitudes also dismiss real science and what we know about how early trauma and adversity can hauntingly track alongside people for life.
At this juncture in the pandemic we know that many poorer children are being seriously harmed.
The unanswered question is, “What are we as a nation willing to do about it?"
