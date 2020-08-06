Sanchez: Some children may never escape the harm of COVID-19

A lack of sufficient and nutritional food is also tied to higher risks of depression, suicide ideation, behavior problems and poor health, even 10 years later, according to the Council.

The longer that we allow poor families to struggle today, the more the nation’s future is at risk, that’s the economic argument. The two are inextricably linked. These are future American workers and taxpayers.

Ever wonder why some people tend to be their own worse enemies? Dig a bit, and you might find that later problems are rooted to early events, the very sort of difficulties being exacerbated by the pandemic.

People know this almost inherently. It’s partly why so much social messaging goes to the virtues of stable families.

Where we tend to go astray is in attributing cause and effect. Suddenly, it’s not the lack of financial resources or education and training that is the baseline problem, but rather the fact that a parent is single or Black or Latino that gets wrapped up in misapplied reasoning.

Admittedly, these researchers are taking the long view during a period when much of the nation is frantically trying to adapt day-by-day to the new challenges COVID-19 is bringing.