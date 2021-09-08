Sanchez: Roots of Ed Asner's humanity

To me, it’s not the journalism portrayed in “Lou Grant” that marks his importance. Nor is it his incredible performances in the television miniseries of “Roots” or “Rich Man Poor Man;” both of which I loved as a young girl, or the endearing Pixar film “Up.”

No, what resonates are the stands that Asner took when he wasn’t acting, when he wasn’t playing a role.

Look to his earliest memories for the seeds of the political and social activism that would later derail his career for two decades. Asner’s awareness of bigotry and willingness to not only stand up for the voiceless, but to do so at great personal cost, those impetuses were planted early.

Asner’s religious training, studying Hebrew and having a grandfather who was a Yiddish scholar, were deeply impactful. The term “mensch” was wisely included in several of the recent tributes.

Start with that junkyard, his father’s work. He wasn’t the proprietor of a landfill, but rather the steward of business that found value where others didn’t.

Both of Asner’s parents were immigrants, his mother from Russia and his father from Lithuania.

His two best buddies when the Asners lived near the stockyards, they were both Mexicans.