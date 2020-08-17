Sanchez: Rest assured, the “housewives” of suburbia are onto Trump’s antics

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Donald Trump has no idea what white female voters, “housewives” as he calls them, fear most.

His confusion may well factor into his being ousted from the White House if his reelection strategy continues to be to use tone deaf, racist screeds to stoke what he believes to be suburban anxieties.

There is a sense of financial insecurity in America’s suburbs. It’s a trepidation about the future. A concern for the stability and well-being of the households where many female voters live, a crucial voting bloc.

Poverty is rising in the suburbs faster than within cities. This is not a new phenomenon. And it’s exacerbated by concerns of the pandemic; healthcare costs, getting a grade schooler to keep a mask on, what to do if schools can’t reopen and remote working also includes becoming your child’s online school monitor or home school teacher.

That insecurity and those juggling acts worry women in suburbia, not all of them are white.

But to Trump, the go-to monster is always racial.

Even people only a little bit woke can see the intent of Trump’s recent Tweet: