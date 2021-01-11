Sanchez: Racists welcomed Trump; admitting it can help us heal from the shame

Racism is central to the terror that overtook the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. And addressing racism will be crucial to repairing the damage caused not just by this mob trampling on the Capitol, but the entire Trump presidency.

There is no other viable way forward.

It will not be enough to oust a few colluding senators, to unravel the failures of Capitol police or even to remove Donald Trump from office.

Trump merely lit the fuse. He is not now, nor was he ever fit for the presidency.

The primary reason that so many people were blind to that fact, that they coddled and cajoled him at every turn has everything to do with how Trump played to the nation’s most racist underpinnings. Trump’s easiest mark was the GOP which was already adept at employing racism to retain political power.

If the same statement could be proven true of Democrats in recent years, and it can’t, Trump would have run as a surrogate of that party. He knew what levers to pull. And he knew where to find its most willing advocates in GOP leadership and among the party faithful who were already nurturing their constituents’ anxiety about the changing demographics of the nation.