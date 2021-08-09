Sanchez: Olympics 2020 is giving female athletes respect they long deserved

“You go girl!” is not going to cut it. Nor will a smile-inducing emoji. Or rapt attention, conciliatory support, offered only to female athletes at peak of performance levels.

As with any shift in societal norms, nothing changes overnight or without pushback. Simone Biles was initially labeled weak and selfish by some unenlightened souls after she pulled herself from Olympic competition. She schooled those folks, and many others to the physical dangers inherent with gymnastics.

Biles, in an interview while still in Tokyo, listed a few of the stellar people who had reached out to her in support; including Michael Phelps, Naomi Osaka and Oprah.

Oprah isn’t going to be calling the high school female athlete who struggles with depression.

Positive support, outreach, a connection with a therapist, needs to be within the reach of all athletes, no matter their level. So many unhealthy behaviors, like eating disorders, are still strongly associated with women in sports.

There will be those who believe the open discussion about mental health and emoting about private struggles will cultivate a generation demanding of their participation ribbons. The opposite might come to pass.

We might just gain new generations of athletes of a range of abilities, legions of women as daring and assured off the track as they are on it.

