Sanchez: Oh Canada, how the US encouraged a few disgruntled truckers to spin a movement

Oh Canada, please know that most of the United States understands you’re one of our biggest trade partner.

We get it that elected officials of one country shouldn’t meddle in the doings of another.

The anti-vaccination, anti-government “Freedom Convoy” quickly dotted Canadian cities and even jumped overseas. But it had a lot of fools and their tools egging them on from the U.S. side of the border.

Some of the most irresponsible of the voices were U.S. politicians, cable media personalities, conspiracy theorists, anti-government militia types and the misguided rantings of our former president.

All stepped in, sensing an opportunity. But it wasn’t to amplify the voices of most Canadians, who among North Americans are far more likely to be vaccinated.

These counter protests by Canadians began during the weekend. Police, who wisely hesitated to use force, began to make arrests at the Ambassador Bridge, which is a key to economic trade, linking Windsor and Detroit.

Initially, the protests were said to be in opposition to a vaccine mandate that meant those hauling loads into and out of Canada needed to be vaccinated or face a quarantine period of two weeks.

But most of the truckers carrying loads between the countries are vaccinated. And associations like the Canadian Trucking Alliance quickly raised that point. Further reporting began to note that many of the protesters weren’t long haul truckers at all, but rather a mishmash of anti-government sorts.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is not popular, holding a 42% approval rating. But again, other polling shows that Canadians largely supported the strict vaccine mandates of their country, especially now as Omicron is fading and restrictions are expected to ease.

Very quickly, something else happened around the protests.

Far more errant voices crept in, seeing the opportunity of social unrest. Swastikas reportedly showed up. And protesters were quoted spouting the heinously misguided idea that COVID protocols have any relation to what Jewish people faced during the Holocaust.

Fox News, along with celebrity yappers like Glenn Beck and Tucker Carlson jumped in, eager to promote the far right, anti-government strain of the protests. They were far less willing to debunk the many conspiracy theories that began to propagate.

There have been reports that QAnon supporters are among the protesters in Canada, there have been sightings of Confederate and “Don’t Tread On Me” flags, both emblematic of the curious way that folks on this side of the border can’t get our own history right, then repurpose those symbols for far right, racist and even violent means. Google “Charlottesville” for a few examples.

Partially due to U.S. media hype, a GoFundMe account to support the truckers raised about $7.8 million before it was shuttered, as the platform cited violence and unlawful activity of the protesters.

That sent the Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton to announce an investigation for he termed the Freedom Convoy a “worthy cause” and a “pro-liberty movement.” U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene jumped in to decry the “corporate Communists.”

Like a heat-seeking missile to discord, Donald J. Trump, began chiming in too. He preached the virtues of the protesters at a Texas rally. Clearly, Trump is adept at anything he can use to gin up distrust in governments, still failing to grasp his own failed reelection campaign.

A Trump written statement said, “The Freedom Convoy is peacefully protesting the harsh policies of far-left lunatic Justin Trudeau who has destroyed Canada with insane Covid mandates.”

What kind of a neighbor are we anyway if this is what some are so eager to export?

The reality check: Canada has lower death rates from COVID because of high vaccination rates and the society’s general acceptance of the ideals of public health, that the precautions that one person takes can save the life of another citizen.

As for the contention of a “destroyed Canada,” well it’s the protests that have disrupted business on both sides of the border. By one estimate, about $50 million a day was lost just within the auto industry.

Finally, an unsettling siren call has been issued for a similar truck convoy to cross from the west to D.C. in time for the State of the Union address on March 1. It’s troublingly reminiscent of the one that brought the marauding, pro-Trump protesters to the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 of last year. Presumably, the goal will be a similar pushback against vaccine protocols and masking, mixed with a general disdain for President Joe Biden.

A full post-mortem, the type of informed and studied view that can dissect the elements surrounding the fast-spreading protests that blocked key trade crossings is a long way off. A full assessment will be crucial.

Nations need to become much more adept at understanding the motivations behind such actions, to understand how movements are co-opted for racist and anti-democratic means, while balancing what is clearly people’s right to protest.

In the past, the U.S. failed to remain alert to the fact that homegrown extremists are baked into the fabric of American life. There are groups of people who have long been waiting to stir discord, often along racial lines. The pandemic has afforded them an entry point into broader social circles, to spread influence.

We should be about deflating conspiracy theories, guarding against those seek to further undercut social cohesion. Anti-democratic, anti-government, misinformation campaigns do not represent the best of what the U.S. can export.

