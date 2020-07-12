Sanchez: Of monuments and the men who never deserved them

Yet another chapter in the U.S.’s racial awakening seems to be unfolding.
A bill to change Mississippi’s state flag, with a design that venerates the Confederate battle, passed the state’s house of representatives and senate in late June. Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves vowed to sign it Fourth of July weekend (but has yet to do so). An emblem of hate and injustice may soon be retired.
At the same time, tons of steel, copper and granite, monuments of slave owners who also happened to be the nation’s first presidents, storied military leaders and barons of commerce, are being loaded up on flatbeds and hauled away.
At first glance, the decisions of late are stunning, if only for the swiftness with which they are occurring. Mayors, state legislatures, city councils and parks boards are quickly falling in line with one of the most easily accomplished wishes of massive protests led by the Black Lives Matter movement.
As these statues topple over, however, it’s possible also that, if he were still living, Malcolm X would be knocking America upside its too often daft and presently self-righteous head.
The bold, complicated and often misunderstood African American leader once said, “The white man will try to satisfy us with symbolic victories rather than economic equity and real justice.”
Ponder that utterance from more than 50 years ago as the nation is awash, entranced even with sweeping efforts to jumpstart a long overdue racial reckoning.
Is the nation taking its first teetering step toward the unpaid debt owed to African Americans? Or are we, as Malcolm X predicted, acquiescing to the throngs pressing for change without truly addressing the plea for economic and social equality that most of America is not anywhere near ready to address?
After all, there isn’t a name change of a street or a statue being removed that came about entirely within the past few weeks alone. All of these removal efforts have been requested previously, some for decades. Similarly, the demand for real overhauls of racist and discriminatory institutions isn’t new.
After centuries of canonizing racists and colonizers, this won’t be over quick.
Begin by taking Malcolm X’s words more broadly. The white man is a composite of society at this point; institutions, governmental and private, power bases that are set up by policy and practice to move people away from an equitable place, or merely keep the status quo. America is often hardwired to discriminate and disenfranchise.
Which is why there is no shortage of people admitting that many of the recent events are largely symbolism.
The true answers will come by unpacking and re-examining American history at far deeper levels, levels that generally are only reached on college campuses and often only by those preparing a master’s thesis or even higher-level academic work.
Only then, will people begin to grasp that the past still haunts us because actions back then laid the pathway for other decisions and institutions that still discriminate.
I myself was confronted by one of these linkages, a dually symbolic and educational reality, during a teaching fellowship at Washington and Lee University. The campus is currently named for both George Washington and Confederate General Robert E. Lee. A movement led by current students and faculty seeks to have the institution’s name changed.
When I visited in 2017, a year had passed since the unveiling of a new marker on campus to honor the 73 enslaved people the university once owned.
It was small compared to the Lee Chapel, which houses the Lee family crypt. But the replication of the rolls for the enslaved people, bequeathed by a trustee, that the university’s founders used to fund the institution show what kept the school afloat. Washington and Lee, like America, wouldn’t exist without those enslaved people.
For years, the college reaped the financial benefits of their labor, buffering its fortunes through human bondage and eventually, sale for $20,674.91 in 1836 (more than $500,000 today).
I couldn’t walk away after I had read, reread, and yet again gone over the listing of their names, ages, and how they were valued monetarily. It felt disrespectful to turn around and leave.
This moment drove home the truth of what these monuments and their removal mean. The dismantling of racist statues and symbols should be just the beginning, not the solution itself. We’re seeing that this deifying of racists and slaveholders can end without a monumental shift in our understanding of history or erasure of the past.
But we can’t merely genuflect and move away from the historical journey that we’ve begun. We’ve got to keep pressing forward, with new knowledge, and a new dedication to remaking our nation as one that truly is for liberty and justice for all.
Readers can reach Mary Sanchez at msanchezcolumn@gmail.com and follow her on Twitter @msanchezcolumn.
