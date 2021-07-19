Sanchez: News coverage of toilet paper hoarders and other pandemic failures

A health system in the Midwest used an interview with a hospitalized COVID patient who resisted the vaccine, contracted the virus and was hospitalized for nearly three weeks, fearing that he would die as a means to scare people into getting the vaccine. It might not be all that productive. Think of the old “scared straight” approach to juvenile crime in which we let children visit an adult prison.

Here’s what the paper says: “targeting fears can be useful in some situations, but not others: appealing to fear leads people to change their behavior if they feel capable of dealing with the threat, but leads to defensive reactions when they feel helpless to act.”

And Lord have we seen the defensiveness. It’s just been coded as “patriotic,” as an aspect of liberty and freedom from the overreach of government to turn down vaccination.

Then there is the phenomenon of “optimism bias” where people overestimate their own likelihood of positive results. You hear it every time there is a school shooting in the reaction that “we thought it couldn’t happen here.” In some instances, this can be a protective stand, one that counters being overly anxious. But it can also cause people to not act, to be resistant to safeguards that are within their reach, like in the case of COVID-19, getting a vaccine.