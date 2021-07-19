Sanchez: News coverage of toilet paper hoarders and other pandemic failures

Remember the Great Toilet Paper Hoard in spring of 2020?
The pandemic was young, the country was fearful, and yet so naive to the coming death tolls, now at more than 608,000 dead.
Panicked toilet paper stockpiling, along with the massive news coverage of the run on toilet paper, seems almost juvenile in hindsight.
But the fact that those images are so readily plucked from memory illustrates a media failure.
The overemphasis of our more selfish selves is one way my profession inadvertently misplayed what could have been a more productive role in encouraging a commitment to public health early on as COVID-19 spread.
Most journalists will defensively push back on that assertion. They’ll note that people did rush store aisles, panicked. They’ll attest to the fact that ethical reporters cover the news, they don’t create it.
Agreed. But reporters, along with civic leaders and politicians, could more adequately address public health by understanding human behavior and the factors that motivate and dissuade it. Consider this a plea for science.
Not the medical, pharmaceutical type, the researched and lab-tested development of the COVID-19 vaccines. Rather, it’s time for social and behavioral scientists to step up. We should have been listening to them all along.
Human behavior is a science. And much is known about social norms and how they drive that behavior, how people can be influenced either positively or negatively.
In May 2020, a paper co-authored by a range of social scientists was released and published in Nature Human Behaviour. It’s titled “Using social and behavioral science to support COVID-19 pandemic response.”
It’s a humbling read. As the paper posits, there is much that society fails to understand in attempts to encourage acceptance of the vaccine, of mask-wearing and even the efficacy of staying physically distant from strangers.
Into that vacuum came politicians shilling for optimum political gain, gadflies pitching pseudoscience, cable TV personalities greedy to grow their audience and yes, a now former president who just didn’t care.
Social scientists offer a lot to contemplate. Their knowledge calls for stepping away from a familiar frame: The hyper-attention to political divides.
People with real fears and hesitancies stand behind every conservative politician attempting to debunk mask-wearing as a public and personal safety factor. It’s rarely as simple as “my party told me that masks are bad.”
Consider fear. Fear is often used with the belief that it will be an incentive for people to get vaccinated or to physically distance (a much better term than social distancing which leans toward the idea of separation from loved ones).
A health system in the Midwest used an interview with a hospitalized COVID patient who resisted the vaccine, contracted the virus and was hospitalized for nearly three weeks, fearing that he would die as a means to scare people into getting the vaccine. It might not be all that productive. Think of the old “scared straight” approach to juvenile crime in which we let children visit an adult prison.
Here’s what the paper says: “targeting fears can be useful in some situations, but not others: appealing to fear leads people to change their behavior if they feel capable of dealing with the threat, but leads to defensive reactions when they feel helpless to act.”
And Lord have we seen the defensiveness. It’s just been coded as “patriotic,” as an aspect of liberty and freedom from the overreach of government to turn down vaccination.
Then there is the phenomenon of “optimism bias” where people overestimate their own likelihood of positive results. You hear it every time there is a school shooting in the reaction that “we thought it couldn’t happen here.” In some instances, this can be a protective stand, one that counters being overly anxious. But it can also cause people to not act, to be resistant to safeguards that are within their reach, like in the case of COVID-19, getting a vaccine.
There’s also research as to how emotions drive perceptions of risk, but that these are often misperceptions. Conspiracy theories tend to match in proportion the scope of events. The pandemic is global, therefore, that calls for some equally globally grandiose conspiracies. Also, “people are more drawn to conspiracy theories when important psychological needs are frustrated,” the scientists said.
All of this information could be put to use to move the nation forward. It’s better than angrily shouting down the unvaccinated as stubborn, or stupid or politically immoral.
About that toilet paper, it’s a common belief that people tend to panic in disasters. Except people don’t tend to panic in disasters, more often according to the research “ cooperation and orderly, norm-governed behavior are common.” So researchers don’t even really study it anymore.
“Instead, the focus has shifted to the factors that explain why people cooperate rather than compete in response to a crisis,” the May 2020 perspective paper said.
And yet, media reinforced and likely encouraged more of this negative reaction early on.
“News stories that employ the language of panic often create the very phenomena that they purport to condemn. They can foster the very individualism and competitiveness that turns sensible preparations into dysfunctional stockpiling and undermine the sense of collective purpose which facilitates people supporting one another during an emergency.”
Eventually, we all got our share of t.p. Now, we need to embrace the wisdom found in social science to ensure that the nation reaches herd immunity and saves more lives.
