Sanchez: Marjorie Taylor Greene is now free to run amuck

Republicans may come to rue the day they did not sanction Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.
She evidenced why in a news conference after Democrats and a handful of brave House GOPer’s relieved the Georgia freshman of her committee assignments.
Greene learned quickly from her turn in the spotlight for supporting baseless conspiracy theories like the anti-Semitic idea that Jews used space lasers to start California wildfires and other whacko beliefs held by QAnon.
The Greene that’s showing up post losing her roles on education, labor and the budget committees knows not to stray too far verbally, at least not in front of reporters and rolling news feeds.
She’s taking a page from Sarah Palin, who is adept at circular arguments that never go anywhere and talking points that tap all the top conservative tropes without acknowledging the inherent complexities to legislating on abortion, race, immigration and guns.
It’s all delivered with an almost deity-like worship of former President Donald Trump.
Greene pointed out what the GOP leadership of Sen. Mitch McConnell and Rep. Kevin McCarthy fear most: They’re not in control, the former president is.
“The party is his,” Greene said of Trump during a news conference February 5. “It doesn’t belong to anybody else.”
She’s leaning into what she views as her next step, bragging about it even, proclaiming that Democrats and the 11 Republicans who voted to take away her committee assignments have done her a great favor.
Greene is now free to run amuck.
She rounded all the bases of conservative theory in a fast 20-minute news conference, almost giddy with her newfound role as a member of the government, but without any duties to be held accountable for.
“I don’t respect what our government has become,” she said. Greene cited the deficit as a reason, which many would agree with. But then, she began to meander.
She ranted a bit about “illegals” and went on to list murders committed by immigrants, even citing one that the family of the murdered woman has long begged for Republicans not to use for political gain.
Moving on, Greene chastised the media gathered before her. She bore down on the idea that it’s really the media that courts racism. Ethical reporters (the non-clickbait kind) call that blaming the messenger for the message.
Dear Rep. Greene: Covering incidents of racism is not the same as creating them.
And Trump, why he loves all people, of all races, she lied. She might want to revisit Trump’s role in promoting the falsehood that former Barack Obama wasn’t born in the U.S. and then move on by researching “Trump and Central Park Five” and “Trump and Proud Boys.”
But it’s the issue of gun violence and the resulting calls for better methods of managing access to firearms that gives a better understanding of her mindset.
She’s stoked partly by trauma. That’s a powerful motivator.
In recent days, Greene has spoken about experiencing the fear of gun violence as a teenager. She was a junior in high school she said, when a fellow student brought weapons to class.
The Atlanta Journal Constitution has researched the 1990 incident, which ended without bloodshed. Greene was not among students held hostage, according to the district.
But that would certainly be a seminal moment for any young person if they were present at school that day.
It also might explain why of all the antics for which she’s drawn criticism, Greene has been the least repentant about the video that shows her chasing Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting survivor David Hogg, taunting him with remarks.
There is a plethora of evidence that Greene’s adherence to the idea of “a good guy with a gun” to save the day doesn’t play out anywhere near as often as she apparently believes it does. Ditto for Greene’s reliance on the false idea that “gun free zones” are sought out as inviting safe spaces for mass shooters.
But it’s telling that despite claiming to hold empathy for Hogg (who was present the day that 17 of his classmates and school staff died), she’s reluctant at best to show it.
Instead, she exhibits a steely mindset to take him down from his role as an effective advocate for reasonable reforms to gun laws.
Listening, you can see how Greene got swallowed into conspiracy theories. She’s passionate and intrigued by explanations that sound “smart.” But most don’t stand up to even bare scrutiny.
When confronted with facts, the new approach is to give a forceful smile, counter with another discredited thread, pivot and move on.
She’s not stupid. She’ll make the most of this opportunity.
