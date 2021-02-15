Sanchez: Marjorie Taylor Greene is now free to run amuck

She’s leaning into what she views as her next step, bragging about it even, proclaiming that Democrats and the 11 Republicans who voted to take away her committee assignments have done her a great favor.

Greene is now free to run amuck.

She rounded all the bases of conservative theory in a fast 20-minute news conference, almost giddy with her newfound role as a member of the government, but without any duties to be held accountable for.

“I don’t respect what our government has become,” she said. Greene cited the deficit as a reason, which many would agree with. But then, she began to meander.

She ranted a bit about “illegals” and went on to list murders committed by immigrants, even citing one that the family of the murdered woman has long begged for Republicans not to use for political gain.

Moving on, Greene chastised the media gathered before her. She bore down on the idea that it’s really the media that courts racism. Ethical reporters (the non-clickbait kind) call that blaming the messenger for the message.

Dear Rep. Greene: Covering incidents of racism is not the same as creating them.