Sanchez: Making peace with our land of immigrants

The biracial daughter of immigrant parents stood before a bilingual Latina Supreme Court justice and swore allegiance to the nation.

If that’s not what you saw at the inauguration, then your perspective is likely shaped from experiences different from mine.

Sonia Sotomayor administering the oath of office to Vice President Kamala Harris was breath-taking, tear-inducing and the highlight of the ceremonies to a significant and irreversibly growing proportion of the United States.

No offense to President Joe Biden, the 45th white man to hold his new job. But the nation’s future is multicultural, infused with races and ethnicities often still seen as not the norm, as less worthy, acceptable only in a few splashes of token positioning.

What Biden did later spoke volumes and has the potential to help set the nation on that much wished for course toward “healing.”

The president signed more than a dozen executive orders, a good chunk of them immigration-related, with the intention of unraveling the craven approach of his predecessor.