Sanchez: Let's make the US census sexy again

Too many white people, not enough Blacks and Latinos.

That rather crass shorthand reflects the problem of the 2020 U.S. Census, which had both under and overcounts within the official 331 million person total.

The final numbers tallied more white and Asian people than exist and undercut the number of Black people, by more than 3 percent.

But the counts were particularly egregious when it comes to Latinos, who were erased by some of the widest of percentages. One in every 20 Latinos, or nearly 5%, weren’t counted.

An alarm should go off as well for indigenous people living on reservations. They too, were given this governmental brushoff in significant percentages, more than 5%.

Indigenous are often miscounted because in urban areas residents routinely claim to be native than could be feasibly possible by birthrates. In other words, there are a lot of wanna-be indigenous. They falsely claim native lineage.

The multitude of problems that flow from our inaccurate population counts are becoming more apparent daily, for the tallies are being used to decide boundaries for political seats. Court challenges are being readied, as the questionable drawing of those maps further complicates the goals of democracy and fair representation.

How did these inaccuracies surface?

Census experts used algorithms, a targeted survey and other methodologies to evaluate the accuracy of the April 1, 2020 count, a process that highlighted the miscounts. Some of these inaccuracies resulted from certain communities being simply harder to reach. They lack the internet, and tend to distrust government surveys. Many in these communities also shun follow-up door-to-door census canvassers.

The Brennan Center for Justice reported that as of March 17, 39 of the 44 states with more than one congressional district have finalized maps. And another 43 states have finished legislative maps.

The center is also tracking the nearly 60 lawsuits that have been filed so far.

Also on March 17, the Census Director Robert Santos acknowledged that these are cumulative problems that must be addressed before the 2030 count.

“Unless we fundamentally change things, we’re going to end up in a similar place, not necessarily exactly as we were last time, because our big country’s becoming more diverse,” Santos said, according to CQ-Roll Call.

Pay attention to the accuracy of the U.S. Census if you’ve ever been drawn into concerns about the Electoral College versus the popular vote in a presidential election. There is also the mystery of hanging chads on ballots and the ginned-up fury over non-existent election fraud, along with any number of racial dog whistles. Each is related to the census.

In a way, the inaccurate counts reflect the tension-filled arena of the nation’s changing demographics. Most Americans are aware that we are demographically destined to become a nation that is no longer majority white, possibly by 2050.

They might also be vaguely aware about the fact that many Black people are moving out of urban areas, often to flee violence and poor housing choices. They might also recognize that Latinos skew young, with higher proportions of the population being school-aged.

The U.S. Census is the chance to ferret out those shifts in more detail – to understand the changes and react to them appropriately, such as with education dollars for areas with many Latino students. It’s a chance to know our nation better.

The public often fails to grasp the necessity of getting the decennial counts right. That lack of awareness has then allowed less scrupulous politicians to make all sorts of false claims intended to harm the count or stir conflict.

Recall that the Trump administration wanted to add a citizenship question to the census, shunning the truth that doing so would have made some undocumented people less likely to participate. That in turn, helps no one. Everyone needs to be counted.

The federal government takes on the gargantuan task of counting the nation’s population every ten years. Those numbers are used to drive $1.5 trillion in spending on education, housing and food. Marketers and entrepreneurs also use the data for decision-making. And there are the political implications as well.

COVID-19 likely impacted the 2020 count, which is considered accurate for the total, but problematic for sub-groups.

The census once held a higher status among reporters and editors.

When newspapers gained the lion’s share of advertising dollars and had deep pockets for robust staffing, some outlets would assign a reporter to cover the decennial census effort. It was considered a good beat, one that produced a wide range of articles, helping the public understand just how crucial it is to have an accurate census.

Heavy sigh there. Because getting an accurate count of the various ethnic and racial groups in the nation ought to be the starting point, a baseline antidote for tensions.

The census is not an easily accomplished task, but it’s fairly basic in its goal.

The importance can’t be overstated. In effect, when we undercount populations, it’s akin to telling them they don’t matter.

Readers can reach Mary Sanchez at msanchezcolumn@gmail.com.

