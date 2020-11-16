Sanchez: Latinos for Trump is the story of assimilation

And that is the impact of the U.S. itself. It’s not only the political traditions from where Latinos originate that matter, but it’s also what North America asks of them once they arrive.

The United States can be a cruel host to immigrants.

We’re a nation that has long swallowed those who migrate, insisting that they twist and bend to pass shifting and nebulous tests of what it means to be “a good American.”

So much is lost under the mandate to assimilate. It’s not just Maria becomes Mary or the fact that by the second generation, the ability to speak English and Spanish fluently has decimated to Spanglish, at best.

The fact that people meld into this country aligns with the fact that migration is inherently a loss, a severing of place.

As people are absorbed into American culture, they often choose to distance from newer immigrants, even if they are arriving from a nation that is their family’s country of origin as well. For some, the very idea of being tied to, or even metaphorically associated with the newer arrivals draws disdain. A low self-esteem is involved and the need to think of oneself as better is at play.