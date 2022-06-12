Sanchez: Invoking Emmett Till's 1955 murder for gun reform

Can blood and fragments of human flesh motivate politicians to act reasonably on firearm reforms?

The question was raised shortly after the massacre in Uvalde, Texas, where 19 grade schoolers and two teachers were slaughtered with a military-grade weapon, easily purchased days prior, by a deranged 18-year-old.

Some argue that America — amid all this gun violence — needs its “Emmett Till” moment.

The idea gained traction among journalists, radio personalities and advocates for gun reform following the Robb Elementary school shooting.

The proposal invokes the historic photo of 14-year-old Emmett, horribly disfigured by racist attackers who tortured and murdered him in Mississippi in 1955.

His mother, Mamie Till, insisted on an open casket and days of public viewing. Her bravery has long been credited with moving people to confront the vileness of racism, as well as a justice system that allowed white men to brutally kill a child and then be quickly acquitted by their peers, as happened in Emmett’s case.

The wish for an open casket of a Uvalde victim doesn’t stem from an irresponsible desire to capitalize on human suffering or grief. Rather, it’s born of desperation.

People are distraught. They don’t know what to do to head off another mass shooting. And it’s true that most people don’t know what a high-powered semi-automatic weapon does to a human body, much less to that of a small child.

DNA had to be used to identify many of the children killed at Robb Elementary school, presumably because what was left of their faces and bodies was unrecognizable.

Some observers in the media are asking whether there’s a complicity to “sanitizing" the overwhelming grief and a full recounting of the violence. But telling those truths, in raw detail, collides with our community norms of being respectful in times of grieving.

At best, a graphic photo might pry open a tiny crevice in the brick wall of deflection that mass shootings generate from the Second Amendment’s staunchest advocates, especially Republicans in Congress.

Any leverage gained would probably be most effective in motivating voters of both parties who already support limited firearm reforms such as expanded background checks, red flag laws and raising age limits for certain weapons like AR-15s.

If shown these gruesome photos, people could easily be repulsed and become even more likely to distance themselves from any sense of responsibility over the children’s deaths. The deflection is the barrier.

Still, one of the preeminent scholars of the Till case sees value in showing a mass shooting victim’s photo, if the family members chose to allow it.

Devery S. Anderson wrote the 2015 book, “Emmett Till: The Murder that Shocked the World and Propelled the Civil Rights Movement.” In an email, Anderson noted the “power in seeing — in photos, or filing past an open casket.” Nothing else can compare, he explains, certainly not a worded description of such horrors.

“So many people forget quickly because to them, it is all just a news story, or series of stories that involve people they don't know,” Anderson wrote. “Often, though, we forget because the pain of remembering is too hard. The pain of remembering and doing nothing is even harder.”

Anderson adds that Emmett’s mother received criticism for her decision. In today’s social and right-wing media circles, the shaming would be unrelenting for a family who agreed to releasing such a photo.

The despicable actions of Infowars founder Alex Jones towards the surviving families of the Sandy Hook school shooting is a testament to the pull conspiracy theories and other nonsensical threads hold in preventing reform. Jones had to be sued to cease his claims that the 2012 shooting in Newtown was a hoax.

But Anderson is well-spoken in this insistence: “I see taking the outcry over this and other mass shootings to a new level and making it "our problem" gives it a much better chance of effecting change.”

In his book, he explains that Emmett’s photo (first published by Jet magazine) and its impact, was built on the advocacy of civil rights leaders who had been working for change for decades.

Despite the initial pressing, none of the Uvalde grieving families have been moved to replicate the powerful imagery evoked by Mamie Till. It’s possible that eventually a family will decide to release a photo.

If it happens, the reaction must be funneled toward voting. Republican voters who will politically eviscerate any candidate who so much as insinuates that they might be open to gun reforms must be countered. Those voters empower the spineless.

Too often, the GOP reaction to gun violence is merely haughty verbal pushback.

A week after the Uvalde shootings, Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Texas, reacted on cue. He unleashed a rant during Congressional talks in which Democratic colleagues offered proposals to raise the age for purchasing semi-automatic rifles to 21 and limit access to high-capacity magazines.

“How dare you,” he said to the Democrats, as reported by The Hill. “You think we don’t have hearts?”

“I don’t think that it’s very effective for the children to have people on the other side of the aisle come in and accuse Republicans of being complicit in murder and that we put our right to kill over others’ right to live,” Gohmert added during a markup session.

Place a good bet. Gohmert will be among the “no” votes on the proposed reforms.

Most people will understandably and accurately see the deceased gunman as responsible for the deaths, with poor decision-making by some law enforcement as the massacre was unfolding as secondary to the carnage.

But Gohmert is an example of many on the right who stubbornly refuse to zoom out, roll back the clock to a few days prior to the massacre and ask how an 18-year-old with a history of troubling behavior could easily purchase a military-grade firearm and an alarming amount (375 rounds) of military-grade ammunition.

A lot of people – many voters, policymakers and gun lobbyists – bear some responsibility for allowing that to happen.

If the nation is to unlock the legislative stalemate around what is so often compiled under the terms “meaningful,” “comprehensive,” and “common sense” gun reform, it must unwind the deflective thinking that surrounds firearms and the Second Amendment.

Simply being forced to look at a dead child, or rather what might be left of his or her physical body, will offer some leverage, but it won’t break that shield of denial.

Readers can reach Mary Sanchez at msanchezcolumn@gmail.com.

