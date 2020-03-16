Sanchez: In the shadow of coronavirus, remembering the toll of TB

As news of the spreading COVID-19 pandemic began to crowd out every other thought, I went searching for my paternal grandmother.
More specifically, I sought to understand the struggle she faced to stay alive, hoping it would give me resolve in these uncertain times. You see, Grandmother suffered from the most feared communicable disease of her generation: tuberculosis.
One thing I discovered was that the public health systems that we’re depending on now — and are rightfully criticizing for some basic failures — have their roots in the early 20th century and efforts to eradicate tuberculosis.
The human toll of tuberculosis, sometimes referred to as consumption, would be difficult to fathom today. By the beginning of the 19th century, it had killed about one in seven of every person who’d ever lived.
I found myself delving into the online archives of the State Sanatorium for Tuberculosis in Norton, Kan.
My grandmother was treated there in the 1930s. Such treatment facilities were built across the nation to isolate people with tuberculosis and offer them medical care augmented with fresh country air and improved diet.
Like COVID-19, tuberculosis is also a potentially fatal respiratory illness and easily spread by coughing, sneezing or merely talking. People once believed it was hereditary. A German doctor discovered the tube-shaped bacterium that harbors it.
It’s much rarer now, especially in developed countries, but it has not banished from the world, even with a vaccine. And it proved to be a far more resilient foe than health officials of my grandmother’s era might have hoped.
Norton is about 350 miles from Kansas City, on land near the Kansas-Nebraska border. Many of the original buildings were wooden. Archival notations show that when it was built in 1914, health officials believed that tuberculosis would be eradicated by 1920. There would be no need for more permanent, sturdier structures. They were wrong.
Patients aren’t listed by name. But the records detail who was served during particular years, through 1958, categorized by gender, occupation and nation of origin. Between fiscal 1932-1934, 642 people were treated, 274 men and 368 women. They included nine who worked in packing houses. Five patients were Mexicans. Grandmother exists among those nameless tallies.
Juana Melendez de Sanchez brought my father to the U.S. when he was a toddler, leaving their home in Mexico City.
The family story always said that she contracted tuberculosis while working in one of the packing houses that once dotted the Kansas City’s West Bottoms.
Tuberculosis was difficult to manage as a public health issue because it could go into remission, and a person might not show symptoms for quite some time after becoming infected.
Heavy coughing and damage to the lungs are symptoms.
The government’s role in providing chlorinated and otherwise treated water to the public, as well as providing suitable housing, monitoring food safety and collecting garbage evolved from efforts to end the scourge of tuberculosis in cities.
When my grandmother was sent for treatment, my father was left on his own. He would have been about 15 at the time, 16 at most. His father was deceased by then, killed in a trolley car accident in Mexico City. His two aunts and their families lived in Chicago. Alone, he went to make his way. He found work at a restaurant in downtown Kansas City, living in a hotel where he could pay by the week.
He was also helping pay for her treatment, which could range from $1 to $4 a day, depending on the severity of the case. The archives discuss such costs. Counties were sometimes assessed $1 a day for people without means. Patients with advanced cases that “have no chance” would be accepted if leaving them in their homes could infect children.
Grandmother did recover. Years later, but before my birth, she would die of cancer.
The historical trajectory of COVID-19 awaits. It may prove to be a longstanding threat or one that we meet squarely and effectively. But what’s clear is that the coronavirus is not the deadliest global health emergency humanity has faced.
Attitudes and public health systems, shaped from learned experience, will aid us in this challenge.
