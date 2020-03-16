Sanchez: In the shadow of coronavirus, remembering the toll of TB

Heavy coughing and damage to the lungs are symptoms.

The government’s role in providing chlorinated and otherwise treated water to the public, as well as providing suitable housing, monitoring food safety and collecting garbage evolved from efforts to end the scourge of tuberculosis in cities.

When my grandmother was sent for treatment, my father was left on his own. He would have been about 15 at the time, 16 at most. His father was deceased by then, killed in a trolley car accident in Mexico City. His two aunts and their families lived in Chicago. Alone, he went to make his way. He found work at a restaurant in downtown Kansas City, living in a hotel where he could pay by the week.

He was also helping pay for her treatment, which could range from $1 to $4 a day, depending on the severity of the case. The archives discuss such costs. Counties were sometimes assessed $1 a day for people without means. Patients with advanced cases that “have no chance” would be accepted if leaving them in their homes could infect children.

Grandmother did recover. Years later, but before my birth, she would die of cancer.