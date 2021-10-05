Sanchez: Hypocrisy of the abortion access debate

Through more than five hours of testimony, the Congressional hearing on the nation’s ever-decreasing access to abortion showcased a lot of erroneous thinking.

There were twisted interpretations of eugenic’s history, a flimsy albeit adamant concern specific to abortions in the Black community, a Pollyanna belief that a world without legalized abortion would magically result in happily-ever-after married families, and a steady whiplash of “but what about” on other topics including Afghanistan, Haitians at the border, the pandemic and Joe Biden, Joe Biden, Joe Biden.

There’s much to unpack. And self-labeled progressives weren’t always at their best either.

But of all the testimony, the most salient voice of the Sept. 30 hearing came from the least recognizable name.

Loretta Ross, an associate professor of the Study of Women and Gender at Smith College, reigned.

She was appropriately biting at times, but not caustic. She kept the conversation on track when others wanted to veer. And she pointedly illustrated that the path to truly helping women and their children wouldn’t begin and end with dismantling Roe v. Wade, or by supporting the new Texas law outlawing abortion as early as six weeks. It’s a law that allows no exceptions for rape or incest.