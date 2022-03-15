Sanchez: How will history judge our response to Ukraine?

One day, not too far into the future, historians will hold the U.S. accountable for what is occurring in Ukraine.

And unlike past horrors of humanity, there will be no option to feign ignorance.

This won’t be like World War II when dispatches were scribbled on notes in the field, then pecked out on typewriters at the end of the day, and finally sent back overseas. Nor will it be like other wars that involved heavy-handed military management of the media, when officers kept reporters away from the frontlines.

This war is playing out in real time. Keeping abreast of the latest news out of Ukraine is essentially watching atrocities unfold. There is no veneer of distance, not in this modern era of social media and hyper connectivity.

Most Americans have never visited Ukraine. They might not even be able to point it out on a map. Yet virtually the entire nation is aware of what’s happening. We’re enthralled by it even. Tracking whether Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is still alive has become almost a ritual of the morning, along with checking satellite images that show movements of Russian troops.

How different will history treat the decisions of today, when there is with no deniability about what happens on the battlefield?

The question is worth pondering. The hourly updates of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s rampage across Ukraine has already settled into an eerie pattern.

Each new atrocity – an attack on a maternity ward, neighborhoods bombed and fears of a nuclear strike – are being met just as equally with firmly stated reasons why the U.S. and NATO prefer not to intervene.

Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, speaking with NPR’s Rachel Martin, praised the stealth and strength of the Ukrainian people.

“It's hard to imagine that they [the Russians] want to actually try to bring their soldiers into the center of a city like Kyiv and watch 60-year-old women shoot their soldiers every time they come around a corner,” Rice said. “That won't be a pretty picture.”

Rice also explained why the no-fly zone desired by Zelensky isn’t a good idea. Her view, shared widely and seemingly wisely by many, is that such a move could usher in a broader war. It would likely require shooting down Russian aircraft that ignored humanitarian red-lines. Putin could interpret that as a declaration of war.

But there was also this admission: Rice said that Putin could “eventually try and realize through some means his dream of reconstituting, really, the Russian empire.”

And that’s the crux of the questions that might haunt us later.

Putin is not a mystery. His 2014 annexation of Crimea feels increasingly, from a historical perspective, akin to Adolf Hitler's seizure of Czechoslovakia in 1939.

This isn’t meant as a clapback against Rice, who is still heavily engaged in world affairs as director of the Hoover Institute at Stanford.

And it’s obvious the world’s on high alert. The geopolitical and economic stakes are too high. Many of the actions the West has already taken have been balanced and measured.

And yet it is also necessary to keep the questions that might haunt us later in mind. Blatant politicizing by both Democrats and Republicans is occurring, infecting not only our analysis of the situation, but also our opportunities to act.

Republicans have been calling for military intervention. At this writing, more than 40 GOP senators are pressing President Joe Biden to support “the transfer of aircraft and air defense systems” to Ukraine.

Their plea comes as Congress authorized $14 billion in aid to Ukraine. The U.S. has also decided to end normal trade relations with Russia.

Biden cannot afford to appear weak in the GOP’s eyes, not with the balance of Congress in play in the upcoming midterm elections. His own popularity among the public is constantly in question, with inflation and gas prices rising. Many on the right have downplayed former President Donald Trump’s cozying up to Putin.

All of it feels like frayed politics, or what has become our political norm. It’s all incredibly dangerous if allowed to distort our response to Ukraine.

But history can be a guide here.

Among the many stellar contributions of the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington are the unique ways that it forces a moral reckoning about the horrors of war.

The museum is a stellar resource for those who want to look back in time and reassess the Nazis' motivations, their propaganda, aggression against other nations, and how the world slipped into war.

The museum offers interactive exhibitions that allow you to look back in time, pinpoint specific events and then comb through newspaper clippings to see how it was all reported.

It's possible to see how communities heard about what was happening and how they interpreted what might follow. We get a glimpse into what news they underplayed, debunked or rationalized away. Also, we see what history proved.

Some of the ominous events include Albert Einstein’s decision to denounce his German citizenship, Germany annexing Austria, the opening of the Dachau concentration camp, nationwide book burnings staged by the Nazis and their youth groups.

Questions can be answered about what was known, how events were politicized, scrubbed of their humanitarian consequences or rationalized through a political lens.

But again, the world at that time did not have instantaneous knowledge of what was occurring on the ground. The fact-checking systems weren’t anything approaching the robust, technological tools we have today.

So the U.S. – the world’s current leader — will not have the option to claim ignorance about Ukraine.

Three questions will be essential: What did Americans know? When did we know it? And what more could we have done?

It sounds simplistic to boil down this humanitarian and economic global crisis into snippets. But ultimately, these are the questions by which we will be judged.

Readers can reach Mary Sanchez at msanchezcolumn@gmail.com.

