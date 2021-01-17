Sanchez: How long will the suspension of corporate PAC contributions last?

But tellingly, the vast majority of firms couched their decision in nebulous terms, using words like “pending review” and “indefinite.”

Corporate social responsibility has always had its limits.

It would be grand if this historically terrifying moment ushered in a permanent shift in the oversized influence of corporate political action committees. That’s also highly unlikely without more effort.

Business PACs play by different rules, an advantage they’re unlikely to willingly concede. Unlike those run by the far less influential union or special interest groups, corporate PACs can pay costs like salaries and other expenses with corporate funds which allows them to leverage their funds for more impact. According to Open Secrets they also have the benefit of not having to spend on fundraising efforts. Corporate PACs may solicit executives, shareholders and managers and their family members for contributions.

Most donate on both sides of the aisle, ideally to press whichever party or politician necessary for a specific piece of legislation or other advocacy. They shrewdly employ a no permanent friends or enemies approach.

And let’s be honest. The same leadership that was in place prior to the storming of the Capitol exists today.