Sanchez: How do you warn a tuned-out nation that its greatest threat is within?

The U.S. Capitol riot hearings were upstaged before they started. All it took was one man with a lethal intent toward a U.S. Supreme Court justice. A relatively young man at that. But one with access to the type of weaponry favored by many of the fools who took part in the January 6, 2021 Capitol insurrection.

Let’s admit it. The hearings were anticipated by Democrats, not Republicans.

The GOP is still half-heartedly trying to distance itself from the fact that many of the rioters who stormed the Capitol were, at least theoretically, on “their team” as adherents of former President Donald Trump.

It is such a dangerous, weak position.

Democrats, at least in this instance, are far more willing to recognize the necessity of illustrating the anti-democratic, violent strains that have gained a strong foothold in America. That’s what swarmed the Capitol.

And now, a misguided, dangerous soul from California reiterated the threat, hammering it home with an explicit example before the hearings began.

Thankfully, 26-year-old Nicholas John Roske of Simi Valley, California, was quickly spotted by two U.S. deputy marshals as he arrived by cab in front of the home of Justice Brent Kavanaugh.

Roske carried a backpack and a suitcase. According to the affidavit charging him with attempted murder, he was loaded down with a “black tactical chest rig and tactical knife,” a pistol with two magazines and ammunition, pepper spray, zip ties, a hammer, a screwdriver, a nail punch, a crowbar, a pistol light and duct tape, in addition to other items,” as reported by The New York Times.

Roske’s choices in material convey a wicked scenario, possibly a hostage plan, maybe torture and most certainly terror. Underline this part, the target was a U.S. Supreme Court Justice.

It deserves to be seen not only as an attempted brazen attack on the safety and security of Kavanaugh and his family, but as an attack upon America. Upon the judiciary.

And it came, not from some foreign power, but from within.

That’s the same bucket of dysfunction and treason that stewed among the people who stormed the Capitol, fighting in what has been described as “medieval,” hand-to-hand combat with law enforcement, while others chanted, “Hang Mike Pence!”

Amid the frenzy of mob rule, they very likely might have killed the vice president.

Roske allegedly admitted his goal was to murder Kavanaugh and then commit suicide. Again, by the grace of God, he didn’t come even close and calmly turned himself over to law enforcement.

It shouldn’t matter, as it did to some, that Kavanaugh is either fit or unfit for the court. It also shouldn’t matter if you thought he got a raw deal during his confirmation hearings or skated by, despite some antics of his own and insufficient accounting of the allegations about his previous behavior toward women.

None of that matters here. He’s a U.S. Supreme Court Justice.

The attempt on Justice Kavanaugh’s life came a day after the Department of Homeland Security issued its sixth warning of a heightened threat of terrorist attack, and a day before the Capitol riot hearings began, televised on primetime.

Homeland Security’s warning emphasized the very sort of grievances stated by Roske, according to his affidavit. He reportedly was upset about the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, and the leaked legal draft that indicated the high court will soon overturn Roe v. Wade.

Kavanaugh was also allegedly targeted because he was viewed as a vote for another highly anticipated Supreme Court decision, one that may further loosen gun laws.

For many, these ideas indicate that Roske leans liberal.

Again, he is anti-government, disrespectful (to say the least) about the sanctity of the court and a threat to an orderly and safe democracy.

So many issues — ones where calmer people should be able to find common ground — have been latched onto by extremists: the upcoming midterm elections, the impending decision on Roe v. Wade, increased numbers of migrants gathering at the southern border, and bitterness over former President Donald Trump’s loss to Joe Biden.

The fringes, some of them dangerous, are churning.

“Given a high-profile U.S. Supreme Court case about abortion rights, individuals who advocate both for and against abortion have, on public forums, encouraged violence, including against government, religious, and reproductive healthcare personnel and facilities, as well as those with opposing ideologies,” DHS officials wrote.

Our greatest threat is the disgruntled, anti-government types who owe allegiance to neither mainstream political party. They will pivot left or right, depending on the issue, or their whims.

Most people exist in a far more moderate, reasonable, and open-to-compromise center. But too often, their voices aren’t amplified. Instead we are left to worry about the extremist outliers.

And now, a red-flag just showed up ready for battle at the doorstep of a U.S. Supreme Court Justice.

Readers can reach Mary Sanchez at msanchezcolumn@gmail.com.

