Sanchez: Glimmers of hope for the equalizing promise of public education

The fact that the nation’s top education official will be able to relate is no small matter.

As Cardona stresses, the zip code where a child is born and their skin color too often becomes the predictor of opportunities in life.

The Biden plan to provide quality universal pre-kindergarten, to greatly increase social and emotional support are first steps. Free community college, income-based tuition repayment programs, and attention to the nation’s increasing need for technical and trade skills are other strong components.

But plans these that draw applause at the podium must come to fruition.

And while empathy for less privileged children is necessary, having it doesn’t necessarily mean that a person will be a good administrator of a government system as vast as the Department of Education.

The bureaucracy of the department became one of DeVos’ top complaints in her tenure.

Some of that might be due to her own entitlement. Billionaires are used to having their wishes fulfilled in ways that don’t occur for people who navigate life without deep pockets and vast social capital.