Sanchez: From Kansas, a warning of impending abortion battles

The menacing message was spray painted in neat script on the side of a charred and graffitied building: “If Abortions aren’t safe; then you aren’t either.”

The threat to an anti-abortion nonprofit organization in Wisconsin might as well have been an edict to the nation, warning that volatile days may well be ahead.

Reasonable people shouldn’t just be bracing for what comes next; we need to head this off.

There’s a reason that tall, difficult-to-scale fencing went up almost immediately around the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington after a leaked draft opinion by Justice Samuel Alito indicated that the court might be ready to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision.

The fencing is wisely preventative. If you question that, consider the mayhem that happened on January 6, 2021 at the U.S. Capitol.

In this context, Kansas sends a historical shudder, along with some lessons.

After all, the state saw the murder of an abortion doctor in 2009 and some of the nation’s most outspoken protests in front of family planning and abortion clinics, during Wichita’s infamous Summer of Mercy in 1991. This was the era of abortion clinic bombings.

Missteps were later uncovered by authorities who didn’t anticipate that the state would quickly become ground zero for some of the most extreme in the anti-abortion movement. Thousands were arrested.

I remember reporting on protests leading up to the Summer of Mercy as well as what happened when all the extremist rhetoric broke out. Protesters carted around bloody pig fetuses to represent aborted babies. Women who just wanted to get a pap smear were being met with a gauntlet of protesters outside clinics, screaming at them and accusing them of murdering their babies.

But eventually, one of those early anti-abortion followers put a gun to late-term abortion doctor George Tiller’s head during a Sunday church service, and shot him dead. The now-convicted murderer was also aligned with anti-government groups and was believed to be mentally ill.

Tucked into my files on Tiller’s murder are pamphlets with a photo of Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor. The photo showed her disfigured like a skeleton. The former leader of Operation Rescue passed it out before she was confirmed, as she was believed to be in support of Roe v. Wade. We’ll soon find out where she stands.

It’s a sad statement that in under a week since the leaked opinion, violence has already broken out. On Mother’s Day, anti-abortion agitators attacked a Wisconsin Family Action organization. A vandal or maybe a group of them (police are still investigating) threw a Molotov cocktail through a window and set the building on fire. The non-profit was closed at the time, so thankfully nobody was injured.

The fact that an anarchist symbol and a slur to police was also spraypainted on the building indicates that the culprit might have been someone opportunistic to latch onto the abortion issue.

If so, that’s a well-worn pathway. Law enforcement knows a lot more now about how people become radicalized.

Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin was among the many groups that condemned the attack.

A Christian lobbying organization was the victim that day. But it could have just as easily been a targeted attack upon pro-choice proponents.

Fractured, divided and too often prone to violence, the U.S. now waits for the final opinion from the conservative-leaning court. If the 1973 decision that legalized abortion is overturned, the issue goes back to the states.

That potentially sets up a hodgepodge of widely divergent policies, everything from criminal charges for women who have an abortion, as well as the elimination of exceptions for rape and incest and the health of the mother, to states that would continue to allow legal abortion under laws that generally limit the procedure until the fetus is viable outside of the mother’s body.

Wisconsin Family Action advocates for a lot of so-called “cultural war” issues. The organization has twisted the meaning of college-level critical race theory, muddying what is basically diversity efforts toward equity. It has also opposed transgender rights, while emphasizing that marriage between a man and woman should be the model for all families.

In terms of abortion, here’s the rub: Most Americans, in poll after poll, are far more nuanced, far less absolutist in their beliefs.

A majority of Americans (61%) support legalized abortion, but within limits. They do not want to revert to a time when women didn’t have access to contraception, when women turned to horrifically dangerous self-inflicted abortions or quack “doctor” surgeries.

But on the issue of abortion, we are more divided along partisan lines than in the past, according to recent polling by Pew Research Center.

Those in the vast middle – people who hold measured views but are less likely to shout them – have ceded space to the radical fringes. The screamers wore us down and shut us up.

The heated self-righteous often receive more media attention, along with an abundance of likes and shares within their own silos on social media. They also receive soothing and approving tones from their favored TV news personality.

The sneak peek draft is not a final document. A final opinion is expected mid-summer.

But the waters are already churning, with implications for upcoming elections. As the abhorrent vandalism in Wisconsin shows, there are people willing to risk physical danger to others to assert their view.

One thing that can help tamp down those who seize on the opportunity for chaos is for the more reasonable masses to step forward.

