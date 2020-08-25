Sanchez: Donald Trump and the grifters

We Build the Wall always reeked of hubris and bravado. As donations poured in, the organizers promised that all of the money would go toward the project, that they were selfless volunteers in the process.

They kept insisting this as they lined their own pockets, as the charges of wire fraud and money laundering detail.

Not mentioned in the indictment was former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, who envisioned himself as Trump’s Immigration Czar and also the head of Homeland Security and has been a regular voice in Trump’s ear, feeding him all sorts of tough talk on migrants.

Kobach served as We Build The Wall’s general counsel and touted his work with the group in his recently-failed U.S. Senate campaign for the seat of retiring Senator Pat Roberts.

Fairness dictates pointing out that legally, none of the four men indicted for this latest border wall caper are currently employed by Trump.

After the charges were announced, the White House did its best to further distance the president, pointing to prior Tweets, comments that came only when it became apparent in recent months that the enterprise was failing.

The Build the Wall website promotes a different line.