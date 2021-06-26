Sanchez: Dear GOP - nulling federal gun law is not backing the blue

This is adoration of the Second Amendment taken to nonsensical measures. Criminals get a pass and the community, along with police, are penalized.

Missouri’s version fines a police department $50,000 for every officer who tries to enforce a federal gun law.

So much for backing the Blue.

For now, Kansas City police vow to press forward, issuing this statement: “We will comply with whatever changes occur and enforce the law accordingly. We cannot speak to what impact this might have for our department, as that remains to be seen. We can say that we have and will continue to work with our federal partners in regard to gun crimes.”

Republican legislators cite a fear of the Biden administration as the impetus. They want to counter gun reform measures like expanded background checks and keeping weapons away from those convicted of domestic violence. Polling shows most Americans support those measures.

Unfortunately, lying about the need to protect the Second Amendment often supersedes factual, detailed information.