Sanchez: Dear candidates, you need Latinos more than they need you

We are painted by some as a demographic liability or threat. But in truth we are a testament to assimilation, the very essence of North America’s ability to reshape and to be reshaped by its newest citizens.

Here’s some advice for the Democratic candidates:

— Quit pandering to the easy stereotypes. This means putting a hold on professing a love of taquitos, tamales or tequila. Stop sprinkling Spanish phrases into your stage performances for effect. Because unless you truly know the language, unless your hands have spread the masa, too often this comes across as clownish.

— Stop assuming that Latinos are merely a lighter shade of African American voters, those legions of people who have also been horribly oversimplified by Democrats. To do this, check yourself whenever the phrase “black and brown” people is about to tumble out of your mouth. It might be appropriate to lump us together in some circumstances. But we’re more apt to be impressed when you show you understand the differences, the instances when the experiences are dissimilar.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 589-4469 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

— Shut up and listen. The debate stage, where you need to shine, is obviously not the place for this. But building respect for communities is to see their nuances deeply, to listen in ways that stop trying to interject your role as a savior first and foremost.