Sanchez: Daisy Coleman’s death shines a light on what we still haven’t learned about sexual assault

She spoke about how to her the bullying, the taunting, the labeling was almost worse than thoughts of being assaulted. It was what others did in reaction to her coming forward that multiplied the harm.

“You lose a part of yourself because you’re trying to rekindle with what you believe you are, but then everyone is telling you something exactly opposite,” she said. “So it just completely misconstrues how you look at yourself.”

And yet, she is so self-assured, so present in the video.

A person can be both incredibly resilient and powerful in one minute and also vulnerable in the next. People are not necessarily one or the other. We choose daily, to either build people, or strike them down. And while we want to believe that most people, including us, choose the former, it is often the latter that becomes the most visible.

In my career I have spent a lot of time writing and researching sexual assault cases. As Daisy grew from a teenager into a young woman, the nation finally, belatedly, haltingly began to grasp the scale of the #MeToo movement. And yet, for all the training, the positive shifts in people’s attitudes and language about victim blaming, there is no doubt that a similar story could still be playing out right now for another young woman.