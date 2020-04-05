Sanchez: Coronavirus is rampant behind prison walls

Early in the coronavirus pandemic, the Federal Bureau of Prisons created a virtual billboard.
It’s a webpage with a continuously updating tally of COVID-19 cases among inmates and staff in the nation’s prisons. The site couldn’t keep up with the data. Officials changed their notification strategy, citing “the rapidly evolving nature of this public health crisis.”
Likewise, the nation’s jails — institutions through which tens of thousands of people regularly cycle — are other increasingly dire sites of coronavirus infection. So too are immigration detention centers and juvenile centers. All can easily become petri dishes with no safe space in which to shelter from infection.
In Rikers Island, the infamous New York City jail complex, confirmed cases of COVID-19 jumped from one to nearly 200 in the span of 12 days, causing more than 800 inmates to be placed in quarantine.
Rikers’ lead doctor has been sounding the alarm for weeks, labeling the conditions “a public health disaster unfolding before our eyes,” according to The Guardian. Rikers’ rate of infection is seven times that of New York City — now the American epicenter of the pandemic — and 87 times higher than the rate of the nation at large.
And the runs on supplies the rest of us experience are replicated in prison. In one Midwest state prison, coffee and dried soup are going fast, lawyers for the Midwest Innocence Project report. Inmates are buying up the items from the canteen, fearing a lockdown.
Now imagine watching news of these exploding COVID-19 caseloads from inside a prison cell.
Lamar Johnson is. He’s in a Missouri prison, serving a life sentence with no parole for first degree murder. The twist is that dozens of district attorneys across the United States believe that he likely shouldn’t be in prison in the first place — let alone at risk of contracting COVID-19.
The St. Louis chief prosecutor, Kim Gardner, found “overwhelming evidence of innocence” in his case. A paid witness who testified against Johnson has recanted. Two men have signed affidavits that they were responsible for the 1994 shooting death for which Johnson has spent the last 24 years of his life in prison.
But Missouri’s attorney general, Eric Schmitt, argues that Gardner has no authority or legal avenue to ask for the new trial. Instead, a process of appeal should have been followed years ago to introduce new evidence.
Johnson’s case is a compelling story — as is the movement of newly elected prosecutors nationally who call for re-examining past wrongs within the justice system. Those are stories for another day. The immediate threat to Johnson and millions of other inmates is a pandemic that could put their lives in greater danger than the general public.
America’s incarcerated don’t generate much pity. People forget, or simply don’t realize, that a large number of inmates are being held in jails pre-trial — in other words, they should enjoy the presumption of innocence.
Now is the short window of time when a bit of mercy might be afforded, before the escalating COVID-19 cases overwhelm the public.
Advocates are pleading for the judicial system to speed up release dates of those nearing parole, as well as of nonviolent offenders, the geriatric and prisoners in their final days from incurable illness. Decreasing density in prisons and jails is imperative.
Tricia Rojo Bushnell, executive director of the Midwest Innocence Project, points out that that seriously ill prisoners are often sent to public hospitals.
God forbid that they will need it, but if you want a hospital bed or a ventilator to be available for you or your loved one, support efforts to ease crowding in the nation’s prisons and jails.
Some states and municipalities have been complying, including Iowa, Colorado, Illinois, California, Georgia, Utah and Rhode Island.
It’s comforting to think these states are releasing prisoners as humanitarian gestures, acts of mercy to save lives. More likely it’s risk management. A budget-breaking array of lawsuits might follow if COVID-19 sweeps through cell blocks, infecting guards and other underappreciated and underpaid staff.
The decisions prison authorities make now will either save or cost lives inside and outside of prison walls. There’s still time to do the right thing.
