Sanchez: Bill Cosby and the false sense of progress engendered by #MeToo

Adding to that burden is the fact that #MeToo was always more about celebrity-led allegations.

Primarily, its most lasting success was in heightening awareness around the trauma of sexual assault, not lessening the likelihood.

The goal should be to get men, who are the vast majority of abusers, to stop. Not merely to offer women a space to voice their feelings about being attacked. Offering that platform without any real movement otherwise, feels cruelly conciliatory.

The hashtag battle cry of “#BelieveWomen isn’t much solace when the manager controlling your hours at the fast-food outlet eyes you greedily up and down, or brushes your backside, because he knows you aren’t likely to report it.

For other women, the abuser might be the landlord, who holds the reins over whether her children have a home.

A very small percentage of accusations, single digits, are falsely reported. Although those 2 to 8% estimates are routinely misunderstood, cruelly believed to be higher, not because they are, but rather because so many cases devolve into he-said/she-said accounts.