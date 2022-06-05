Sanchez: An uptick in gun sales following the Texas massacre

More guns are being purchased across America in the wake of the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, where 19 elementary children and two teachers were slaughtered.

It’s almost guaranteed. The pattern has long been set in the United States. Mass shootings tend to weave fear into the mindset of people, even those who previously were resistant to owning a firearm.

Ask a firearm salesperson, or anyone who closely tracks the industry.

More guns are already in circulation. And the funerals of the Robb Elementary students aren’t even complete.

This is a harsh truth, despite student walkouts in high schools nationwide calling for a change to our gun laws, despite the profound and deeply felt outpourings of grief, and despite the anger and continuing questions about Uvalde law enforcement’s inept response to the attack.

Given that many states have loosened laws without requiring registration and training, it’s fair to extrapolate that a good number of these new firearms will be purchased by people who have neither the mindset nor the skills to handle a gun’s lethal nature.

America’s quest to be safe from mass shootings will continue to be an uphill quest.

Collectively, we know this. And it likely contributes to a particular type of malaise for many well-intentioned people. And it’s one that needs to be better understood if we’re ever to overcome it.

A few more news cycles will pass. Congress will adjourn without passing the stricter background checks or other moderate measures of gun control that a majority of Americans want. The National Rifle Association has already concluded its convention and the protesters outside the hall have packed up too.

America’s inertia on guns is resulting in a wide range of innocuous, simple-minded responses to mass shootings.

Could it be that we’re so stunned, so traumatized by repeated mass murders that too many of us have bought into the ideology that there is nothing that can be done? Shootings on school grounds are not common. But when they do happen, the trauma combines with shockingly high incidents of gunfire experienced by children outside of schools.

According to research by the advocacy group Everytown for Gun Safety, “When it comes to how American children are exposed to gun violence, gunfire at schools is just the tip of the iceberg – every year, more than 3,500 children and teens are shot and killed and 15,000 more are shot and injured. An estimated 3 million children in the U.S. are exposed to shootings per year.”

But instead of drilling into the specifics of how this happens, deciphering the complicated gaps in current laws to stop it, or diving into the problem of deciding who is mentally ill enough to be violent and organizing systems to keep them away from firearms, here’s what many say instead: The gun industry’s grip on Congress is too tight. The legislative roadblocks are insurmountable. The number of guns in society already are too numerous. There’s nothing that can be done.

Conversely, others mention the sanctity of the Second Amendment, then begin reciting replies to deflect from connecting the violence to the easy access to firearms. They lean into phrases they’ve been coached to spout: Guns are just tools, let’s harden “soft” targets like schools, blame broken families, arm the teachers, and the most illogical of all: let’s just “stop politicizing it.”

Research has shown that mass shooters give plenty of warning. Society just fails to act. So much more could be done around that fact, starting with red-flag laws.

The magazine Scientific American looked to criminologists who reported that the path mass shooters take to violence “involves self-hate and despair turned outward at the world, and our research finds they often communicate their intent to do harm in advance as a final, desperate cry for help. The key to stopping these tragedies is for society to be alert to these warning signs and act on them immediately.”

Neither stance – the defeatist mindset, nor sidestepping from a focus on access to weapons by the dangerously mentally ill – are productive.

Psychology has a name for this. The theory of “learned helplessness” describes a depression-like state where animals (like humans, dogs and rats) can become ineffective in finding their own solutions. They lose the ability to cope, adapt, and cannot even attempt to improve an uncomfortable situation.

Something similar is afoot when it comes to gun reform, the type of “common sense” shifts that poll after poll shows a majority of Americans support.

At the very least, as the nation still mourns, we need to address honestly our inaction, our hesitancy to press forward. It’s not just Congress that gets stalled.

We’re losing, not gaining ground in this quest. Bipartisan support for gun reform is still prevalent in the general public; but it’s increasingly waning. Republicans, in recent years, have become less likely to support many measures, and more likely to call for a further loosening of gun laws, according to Pew Research Center.

Fear of increased restrictions, in fact, is a common rationale for people purchasing new guns after a mass shooting. They want to arm up before it's too late.

It’s such a circular problem. More guns afoot likely forces others into a mindset that little can be done. Both reactions might be tied to grief and despondency over these shootings.

There is a huge need to understand this better, to unlock our own potential.

Only then, will we reduce the likelihood that “thoughts and prayers” will be the best that America is willing to offer a classroom of dead 4th graders.

Readers can reach Mary Sanchez at msanchezcolumn@gmail.com

