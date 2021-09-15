Sanchez: America is more united against COVID than you're being told; the tide is turning

Beyond simply being generally more gracious than his critics, it’s possible that Biden is also banking on data.

We’re getting far closer to having at least 75% of the eligible North American public having received at least one shot of the vaccine.

And most had already gotten the shot before Biden threw down a gauntlet.

These facts are largely lost amid the tit-for-tat, and frankly, how some media frame vaccine hesitancy. But the life-affirming news released by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention came two days after Biden announced his mandate plans.

More than 53% of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated. At least 26 states have already reached that status too; having more than half of their population vaccinated.

And here’s the really telling statistic, the one that should be blasted in newscasts — 73.7% have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

The tide is turning. Anti-vaxxers are firmly in the minority. The hesitant, the questioning, those who wanted to wait until the vaccine received full approval by FDA, they too, are increasingly a smaller portion of the population.