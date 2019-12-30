Perhaps you were among the legions of Americans who were too overwhelmed — or underwhelmed — by contemporary American politics to pay attention to the impeachment proceedings. The rancor and grandstanding — even by the dismal standard established in the past three years — were off the charts.
So, too, was the gaslighting. That’s a term that came into vogue with the rise of Donald Trump. It refers to the up-is-down, black-is-white information warfare that aims to disorient the public to the point that people simply don’t know what to believe anymore.
Gaslighting is Trump’s shtick. He lies constantly, about matters large and small. But he lies in a way that flatters his base, that invites them to identify with him as the victim of any who would challenge his claims. Those who dare to point out his lies he denounces as liars. So the media become “fake news.” The primary aim of “fake news” is to deceive and shame Trump’s adoring fans. “Just remember — what you are seeing and what you are reading is not what’s happening,” Trump told an audience of veterans in 2018.
Of course, not everybody believes Trump’s lies, but that’s not really the point. The point is to sow doubt. The point is to debase the discussion. The point is to discredit the institutions that people trust to help them find the truth. The point is to impute the very vices and malign intentions of the liar to all who speak.
Sorting out truth from lies is hard work, not just for those whose job it is — reporters, prosecutors and so forth — but for the public as well. We get tired. We get angry. We get fed up. We shut out the arguing. We give up on politics.
It will not surprise you that Trump’s response to the impeachment is more gaslighting. And he has found willing accomplices in the House Republican caucus. Their screeds and stunts were all intended to confuse the public about what is a pretty straightforward story.
Trump illegally held up U.S. taxpayers’ money to put pressure on the Ukrainian government to fabricate dirt on Joe Biden, his most likely rival in the 2020 election. Trump got caught. There are witnesses. His chief of staff openly admitted to the scheme, in which he was a participant, and to the intent behind it. Testimony from him and other administration officials — if Trump would allow it — would very likely drive the last nails in the coffin of his presidency.
And yet, nothing is straightforward about an impeachment, a justifiably rare and extreme measure our legislative branch reserves for presidents and other officials of the executive branch who abuse their power.
The opacity of the process has made it ripe for gaslighting, which the Republicans have done ad nauseam.
They attacked the procedures. They attacked the whistleblower whose complaint to the Inspector General of the Intelligence Community started the investigation. They attacked the witnesses, who were mostly nonpartisan diplomatic staff. They attacked the Democrats leading the inquiring committees. They made these attacks all completely without basis, and the attacks followed the same pattern as Trump’s attacks on the press: These people are lying to attack us; they cannot be trusted.
There’s a final bit of disinformation that bears mentioning, and it harkens back to the interference that put the cloud of illegitimacy over Trump’s presidency in the first place. It’s a patently ridiculous conspiracy theory that holds it was Ukraine, not Russia, that interfered in the 2016 U.S. elections.
One of the egregious ways in which Russian security services interfered in the 2016 U.S. election was via hackers that attacked the Democratic National Committee in 2015 and 2016. CrowdStrike, a California-based cybersecurity firm, was one of several consultants that tied the hackers to Russian security services. Trump believes that CrowdStrike is owned by a Ukrainian, and that there is a server in Ukraine that holds evidence of a plot by Democrats and Ukrainians to frame Russia. Trump asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to look for that server.
It’s an insane story — so insane that some members of Trump’s inner circle tried to dissuade him from believing it. And yet Trump does believe it. Even worse, he got the idea from Vladimir Putin, according to senior White House officials who spoke to the Washington Post.
Last October, the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence — which includes some of the same politicians who have already vowed to encircle the president in a protective bubble against the impeachment charges — issued a damning report on Russian disinformation efforts on social media during the 2016 campaign. It wrote:
“Masquerading as Americans, these operatives used targeted advertisements, intentionally falsified news articles, self-generated content, and social media platform tools to interact with and attempt to deceive tens of millions of social media users in the United States. This campaign sought to polarize Americans on the basis of societal, ideological, and racial differences, provoked real world events, and was part of a foreign government’s covert support of Russia’s favored candidate in the U.S. presidential election.”
The Russian Internet Research Agency (IRA) was created to push fake reports, promote conspiracy theories and in general, exacerbate existing social and political divides with the goal of undercutting voter’s faith in our government. African Americans were special targets, with posts meant to undercut their voter turnout and inflame racial divides, the report found.
Now, as they defend the president at all costs, some Republicans brazenly repeat the IRA’s lies and calumny.
The country was ripe for such meddling in 2016. We’re even more fragile on the eve of 2020.
But we’ve been warned. If the Senate does not do its duty to remove this menace from the Oval Office, we the people must do it at the ballot box.