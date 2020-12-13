Sanchez: A controversial nominee for some, Biden's HHS pick offers a promising path forward for all Americans

Others called him “aggressively pro-abortion.”

Upon the announcement, Becerra tweeted:

“In Congress, I helped pass the Affordable Care Act. As California’s Attorney General, I defended it. As Secretary of Health and Human Services, I will build on our progress and ensure every American has access to quality, affordable health care – through this pandemic and beyond.”

The point at the end of the statement drew some better angels to stand up on Becerra’s behalf.

Catholic Health Association issued their support, in statements and in follow-up comments.

CHA noted that Becerra “has been a strong partner with CHA in defending the Affordable Care Act and for advocating for greater access to quality, affordable health care coverage for everyone, particularly the most vulnerable.”

Given the massive imprint of Catholicism on health care in America, the statement is noteworthy. One in every seven U.S. patients is cared for in a Catholic hospital, according to the Association.