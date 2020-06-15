Roff: What can we do about the post office?

Hopefully, he will be of independent mind and push back against Trump’s instant call to triple, quadruple, or quintuple the price the post office charges to ship packages. It’s one of few parts of the USPS that makes any money — according to some estimates it now accounts for over $8 billion in net annual revenue — because it competes effectively with private shippers.

Trump’s plan to charge more to get more would work if the package service functioned like first-class mail, over which the Postal Service has a monopoly. It doesn’t, so raising package delivery prices will not work as he hopes. The environment is highly competitive, meaning one vendor’s price increases will generally drive customers to other vendors who do the same thing, but cheaper.

What the President wants will add to the post office’s operating debt, not pay it down. As an experienced, successful businessman, Dejoy should be able to easily comprehend this. The question is whether he can resist the political pressure coming from 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue once he takes over on June 15.