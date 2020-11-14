Roff: Patent trolls are still a problem

Thanks to COVID-19, U.S.-China relations are probably at their lowest point in half a century. However, most people don’t realize the relationship between the two superpowers began to sour long before anyone got sick.

China’s unfair trade practices have driven a wedge between the two countries. They are making billions by forcing U.S. companies to turn over valuable intellectual property to the government in exchange for access to the country’s billions of potential customers.

The sad reality is most American businesses are waiting, hoping for relief – whether from our leaders of international trade organizations, which include the Chinese. When Trump and other policymakers talk about bad trade deals, they usually doesn’t mention the World Trade Organization, the U.S. International Trade Commission, and other multi-national or U.S. governmental bodies that are supposed to referee disputes. Maybe they should, so that what happens – or more importantly what doesn’t – can get the scrutiny it needs.

Changes are needed. The ITC, for example, continues to show itself to be toothless when it comes to confronting the non-practicing business entities known as “patent trolls” created to make the potentially lucrative charge that others have infringed on their intellectual property rights.