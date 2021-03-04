Roff: For big labor, politics comes before workers’ jobs

Shortages caused by the lockdowns have created unprecedented challenges for grocers and their frontline employees. The union’s attacks on these companies, who have invested billions in their stores to improve safety measures, ignore the facts. Its continuing complaint that workers are still at risk overlooks how grocery chains like Kroger are now offering $100 bonuses to employees who get the coronavirus vaccine.

A letter to the editor recently in the Los Angeles Times said it well: “I fully agree that the grocery store workers are heroes. However, how does requiring them to be paid more solve the problem here? Are we saying to workers that it’s OK if you get sick, so long as you are paid more?”

No matter how much hazard pay the union can arrange, it will never be enough. The UFCW and Marc Perrone care more about headlines and proving they can flex their muscle than they do about the impact their demands have on working American families.

In Long Beach, California — the first city to mandate additional hazard pay for grocery workers — Kroger will close two underperforming stores because the order increased labor costs by more than 20 percent. Hundreds of workers, most of them UFCW members, are losing their jobs because the politicians got for the union what it demanded. If these shortsighted policies persist, this could become the new normal.