Reagan: Waking up to the truth about the Wuhan biolab

Biden appears to be catching up to the reality of China’s third-rate biolabs now, but he’s always known better.

It was the Obama administration that in 2015 helped China get the international OK it needed to raise the Wuhan lab’s rating from level 3 to 4.

By getting a higher accreditation, the biolab was allowed to handle the deadliest, riskiest viruses from anywhere in the world.

It also gave it the ability to do the testing and manipulation of coronaviruses that gave it the potential to become a biological weapons facility.

But don’t blame Obama, Biden or Dr. Fauci for endorsing the Wuhan biolab’s upgrade. The whole world signed off on it.

Maybe that’s why no other governments are coming down hard on China.

Maybe they don’t want to jeopardize their zillion-dollar financial arrangements with China or risk their domestic companies’ access to China’s 1.4 billion potential customers.

It’s not just the NBA, Apple or Hollywood that have sold their souls to China’s Communist government for profit.

That’s actually the big story, I think. Money. If you follow the money, you usually get to the bottom of things.