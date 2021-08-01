Reagan: Trump's endorsements can hurt the GOP

And so Donald Trump becomes a double-edged sword — you want his endorsement for the Republican primary, but because of him in the general election you’re liable to lose independents, suburban women and moderate Democrats.

And to win you are going to need those voters — just as my father did in 1980.

He won not because Republicans showed up and voted for him, but because millions of independents and moderate Democrats did.

He needed them. The Republican Party always needs them because nationally, and in most swing states, it’s badly outnumbered.

Wright should have been elected. Most wives who run for their dead husband’s seats do so. She had the feel-sorry vote and the name recognition. Plus, she had the support of Trump and Sen. Ted Cruz.

But Ellzey upset her.

It was a special election, so turnout was low, and it may have been a one-off election that means nothing for next fall.

Or it could be a wake-up call for the GOP’s leaders — a warning that Trump’s power within the Republican Party could hurt their big plans for next fall.

Wright’s surprise loss also should force the party’s grand poohbahs to ask themselves, what was it that Dan Crenshaw knew that they should also know?

Michael Reagan, the son of President Ronald Reagan, is an author, speaker and president of the Reagan Legacy Foundation. Send comments to reagan@caglecartoons.com and follow @reaganworld on Twitter.

