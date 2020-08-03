Reagan: The virus of anarchy

But whether you’re a liberal or conservative, if you feel better when I’m wearing a mask, great.

I know it makes my family feel better, too, because if I’m wearing a mask they know they aren’t going to infect me.

COVID-19 still poses a serious threat to some parts of the country. Though the country’s daily fatality rate is much lower than it was in April, a thousand Americans are still dying from the virus every day.

But as deadly as it is to the very old and already very sick, and as fearsome as it is, the coronavirus is only a short-term national problem.

We’ll eventually get a vaccine – or vaccines – for COVID-19 that will defeat it or keep it under control like the seasonal flu that kills tens of thousands every year.

The biggest fear I have for the future of this country is not from the virus.

It’s from the violent anarchists and outlaws who have hijacked the mostly peaceful Black Lives Matter protest movement and created mobs of mostly young white rioters who are intent on ripping out the hearts of some of our biggest cities.